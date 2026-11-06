Earnings

Cable One Subscriber Losses Improve

The company said it may have to file for bankruptcy if the MBI deal falls through

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
Cable One Subscriber Losses Improve
Photo of a truck with Cable One's Sparklight branding from The Wrap Studio

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 – Cable One managed to bring down broadband subscriber losses in the third quarter, the company said Thursday.

The cable operator lost 7,900 broadband customers between its consumer and business units, much better than analysts expected and less than half what it lost at the same time last year. The company now counts a total of 960,300 broadband subscribers.

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Post tagged in
Earnings Cable One Jim Holanda Todd Koetje CoBank GTCR MBI

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