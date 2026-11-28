WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2026 – An Ohio Democrat's bill would move retail power pricing for the largest data centers from state regulators to Washington. On Dec. 1, one of his aides lays out that agenda at Broadband and AI in the Next Congress, beside the head of the state regulators' association.

Speaking for Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, is Tashia Roberson-Wing, a senior legislative assistant in his office since November 2024. She joins the 1:30 p.m. panel "The Data Center Power Crisis and Ratepayer Protection," moderated by Lauren Feiner, senior policy reporter at The Verge.

Landsman opens the day with a 9:10 a.m. fireside chat.

From child welfare policy to energy bills

Before joining his office, she held a John R. Lewis Social Justice Policy Fellowship in the House through the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, a policy nonprofit, with a capstone resource guide on outcomes for Black youth in foster care.

The Protecting Families from AI Data Center Energy Costs Act, H.R. 6529, would have the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the federal grid regulator, convene stakeholders on rate structures. Energy and Commerce ordered it reported July 21.

The No Harm Data Centers Act, H.R. 8033, would give FERC "the sole authority" over retail electricity sales to data centers above 50 megawatts, at rates covering the full cost of grid and generation upgrades.

"A handshake and a promise from these tech companies is not enough," Landsman said in his release. Two more bills, on a data center environmental study and on officials' nondisclosure agreements, have had no committee action.

FERC oversees wholesale power and interstate transmission, while state commissions set the retail bills customers pay. The House took the state route in September, voting 417 to 3 for the Ratepayer Protection Act, H.R. 9340, which asks state commissions only to consider a full-cost standard for data centers of 100 megawatts or more.

Sharing the panel are Tony Clark, executive director of NARUC, the state utility regulators' association, and Josh Levi of the industry trade group Data Center Coalition, with Feiner moderating. States "oversee the one aspect of rates that customers care about most: the bills they pay," Clark testified May 13. Levi objected that H.R. 9340 had been narrowed to "single out the data center industry."

What to watch at 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress'

In a Democratic House, does the No Harm Data Centers Act's FERC role become the starting text, or does the Ratepayer Protection Act's "consider" model hold?

Would NARUC accept a federal full-cost floor if states keep the pen on retail rates?

Does the office see the White House's voluntary Ratepayer Protection Pledge as any substitute for a mandate, given Landsman's "handshake" line?

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