WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2026 – In Hampton, Ga., the data center company Equinix agreed to pay all of a local electric cooperative's costs to serve its new site, under a deal locked in for more than 20 years. Its head of energy policy once co-wrote that federal dollars should offset part of such costs for ratepayers.

That contrast frames the Dec. 1 debate over who pays for the grid. Cy McGeady of Equinix, which leases space in shared data centers to many tenants, joins the 1:30 p.m. panel "The Data Center Power Crisis and Ratepayer Protection," moderated by Lauren Feiner, senior policy reporter at The Verge.

The bottleneck argument

Now head of energy policy at Equinix, McGeady was earlier a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, where he co-wrote "The Electricity Supply Bottleneck on U.S. AI Dominance" in 2025. It said "electricity supply is the most acutely binding constraint on expanded U.S. computational capacity."

The report urged emergency permitting for generation and transmission, starting in Northern Virginia. "Offsetting portions of this AI-based investment with federal dollars is key to reducing costs for ratepayers," it said. He earlier worked in power markets at the energy data firms Genscape and Wood Mackenzie.

Equinix signs on

The White House Ratepayer Protection Pledge began March 4 with seven tech companies, which agreed to pay for power and infrastructure "whether they use the electricity or not." The White House signatory list now names 327 organizations, with Equinix among 48 data center companies.

Equinix tied its Aug. 6 Georgia deal with Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. to that pledge. It covers a new substation, two high-voltage transmission lines and all grid upgrades. "We've covered costs through an agreement that is locked in for more than 20 years," said Adrian Anderson, Equinix's senior vice president of global energy.

Across the table

Federal regulators are testing interruptible power. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's June 18 orders to grid operators sought new non-firm services for large loads willing to limit their use of the system, the law firm Foley & Lardner wrote.

The panel pairs McGeady with Josh Levi, president of the trade group Data Center Coalition, and Tony Clark, executive director of the state utility regulators' association NARUC. Also on stage is Tashia Roberson-Wing, an aide to Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, whose No Harm Data Centers Act would give FERC sole authority over retail rates for data centers above 50 megawatts.

What to watch at 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress'

Does Equinix see its Georgia contract as a model for state tariffs, or as a voluntary deal that makes tariffs unnecessary?

Would McGeady still back federal money for shared grid costs now that his company has pledged to cover its own?

Can multi-tenant sites serving banks and networks accept interruptible service the way AI training campuses might?

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec. 1.