WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2026 – The rural broadband association NTCA endorsed the Senate's permitting package on Nov. 13. Six days later, it was back at the FCC seeking a 90-day deadline for the state and local permits that package does not touch.

That gap frames the Dec. 1 appearance of NTCA's vice president for federal regulatory affairs, Brian Ford, on the 11:15 a.m. panel "Permitting Reform and the AI Race" at Broadband and AI in the Next Congress. NTCA, which represents small rural telephone companies and cooperatives, is a Silver sponsor of the event.

A universal service lawyer takes on permitting

As NTCA's top federal regulatory staffer, Ford has represented its members before the FCC since March 2013 on universal service, intercarrier compensation, the IP transition and E-Rate, according to his NTCA bio. He came to the job after eight years as regulatory counsel at OPASTCO, another rural carrier trade group.

Funding is his main beat. In an October survey, 48 percent of NTCA members said they would need to cancel rural deployment projects in 2027 if Universal Service Fund support were disrupted with no other way to recover costs, the association said Nov. 23.

The Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act 62 to 33 on Nov. 19. For broadband, it would exempt federally funded wireline projects on previously reviewed rights of way from federal environmental review, Broadband Breakfast reported. Duplicative reviews "can mean higher costs, slower deployment timelines," NTCA CEO Mike Romano said in the endorsement.

Local permits sit with the FCC's Build America inquiry into wireline deployment. In Nov. 5 reply comments, NTCA renewed its call for a 90-day presumptive deadline on wireline permit approvals and for limits on fees and in-kind demands. On Nov. 19, the group told FCC staff that delays and excessive fees "can force providers to abandon otherwise viable broadband projects," per its summary of the meeting.

Also on the panel is Chip Pickering, CEO of INCOMPAS, the trade group for competitive fiber, network and cloud companies. Christopher Cole, senior telecom reporter at Law360, moderates.

What to watch at 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress'

Will NTCA ask the House to add local permit deadlines to the Senate package, or leave that work to the FCC?

Does the FCC adopt the 90-day presumptive deadline NTCA has sought, and on what legal footing?

How does the fight over universal service change the math for rural builders waiting on permits?

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec. 1.