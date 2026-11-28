WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2026 – Three decades ago, Chip Pickering helped write the federal law that opened telecommunications markets to new competitors. Today, the former Mississippi congressman is making a similar argument about artificial intelligence: The companies building networks, power lines and data centers need room to compete and a faster way to build.

The INCOMPAS CEO wants Congress and the Federal Communications Commission to tackle what he sees as barriers to that construction, from lengthy reviews of energy projects to local permits for fiber networks.

“When a fiber route or transmission line serves a data center that is genuinely part of American AI infrastructure, the permitting timeline should reflect that priority,” Pickering wrote in an INCOMPAS essay.

Pickering joins the 11:15 a.m. panel, “Permitting Reform and the AI Race,” at Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec. 1 at the National Press Club. INCOMPAS is a Silver sponsor of the event.

From the 1996 act to AI infrastructure

Before leading INCOMPAS, Pickering worked for Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., and helped shape the Telecommunications Act of 1996. He later represented Mississippi’s 3rd District in the House for six terms and served on the Energy and Commerce Committee. He has led INCOMPAS since 2014.

At a House hearing in March, Pickering described the 1996 law as a decision to open markets and let new entrants compete. He said Congress now faces a comparable task as AI raises demand for networks and electricity.

“That means streamlining permitting so that data centers, fiber networks, and transmission infrastructure can be deployed without years of regulatory delay,” he told lawmakers.

A Senate deal and a separate fight at the FCC

The Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act 62 to 33 on Nov. 19, sending the package to the House. It would change federal permitting and environmental review procedures for a range of infrastructure projects, including electricity transmission.

For broadband, the Senate package includes a narrower provision: An exemption from federal environmental review for certain federally funded wireline projects on previously reviewed rights of way, Broadband Breakfast reported.

The bill also directs the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to establish protections for electricity customers related to large computational loads, including data centers.

INCOMPAS backed the permitting effort. After senators voted to take up the package, Pickering said the country needed “more energy capacity and a modern electric grid to support continued economic growth.”

The package has also drawn objections. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., argued that its benefits would come at the expense of environmental protections and public participation. Markey is also scheduled to speak at the Dec. 1 event.

A separate fight is playing out at the FCC. INCOMPAS has asked the commission for clearer timelines and reasonable fees for local permits to build wireline networks.

A national approach to AI

Pickering’s competition argument extends beyond construction. INCOMPAS launched an AI Competition Center in 2023 to engage policymakers on the emerging industry.

In 2025 House testimony, he called for competition throughout the AI economy, from fiber and wireless networks to energy sources and both open and proprietary AI models.

“AI should not be a bicoastal story,” Pickering wrote. “It must be a national one.”

Why Mississippi matters to Pickering’s AI argument

Pickering’s interest in bringing AI investment beyond the coasts is rooted in his home state. He worked with Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., state officials and private-sector leaders to recruit large data center projects to Mississippi.

At a Broadband Breakfast event in May, Pickering pointed to investment in Mississippi as evidence that the AI buildout can benefit rural communities.

In April, Amazon announced additional Mississippi data center projects, bringing its promised investment to $25 billion and projected employment to 2,000 jobs, Mississippi Today reported.

He followed his appearance in May with an Expert Opinion exclusive to Broadband Breakfast. Pickering argued that data centers provide construction and technical jobs, tax revenue and infrastructure investment.

Also on the permitting panel is Brian Ford, vice president for federal regulatory affairs at NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, which represents small rural telephone companies and cooperatives. Christopher Cole, senior telecom reporter at Law360, moderates.

What to watch at 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress'

What should Congress and the FCC do to speed fiber and energy permits, and what role should local governments retain?

How should the costs of new grid infrastructure be divided between data centers and other electricity customers?

Does Pickering still support a temporary pause on state AI laws, and what federal rules, if any, should accompany it?

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec. 1.