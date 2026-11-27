WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2026 – While leading federal affairs at Anthropic, Rachel Appleton pushed Congress to require transparency from developers of advanced artificial intelligence models to address national security risks.

Now she leads government relations for the Americas at Reflection AI, a company that releases the settings of its models for others to download and modify. Reflection argues that wider access allows researchers to examine those systems and improve their safety.

Appleton joins a 9:50 a.m. panel on catastrophic AI risks Dec. 1 at Broadband and AI in the Next Congress at the National Press Club. Cat Zakrzewski, a Washington Post White House reporter, moderates “What Do We Have to Fear? AI and Catastrophic Risk.”

From federal transparency to open models

Anthropic develops Claude, a family of AI models. In a 2025 Washingtonian profile, Appleton said she was focused on legislation requiring transparency from developers of advanced models, including Claude, to protect against national security risks.

A year earlier, Appleton discussed how the European Union’s AI Act would treat powerful models and open-source systems. Speaking at A 2024 South by Southwest conference while at Anthropic, she described the law’s exception for open-source models as “a fairly narrow exception in the end,” AI Business reported.

At the same event, Appleton said she welcomed bipartisan attention to AI in Congress. Her comments explained the European law and the U.S. policy landscape at the time; they did not address Reflection’s current policy positions.

Her earlier work included roles at the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Justice Department and grocery delivery company Instacart. A federal lobbying disclosure lists her among Reflection’s lobbyists on AI governance and open models.

Reflection makes the case for open access

An open-weight model makes its numerical settings available for others to download, run and modify. Developers of closed-weight models generally keep those settings private and offer access through a service.

Reflection publishes the weights of its model Beam and offers services around its models to customers. In its safety framework, the company says open weights allow outside researchers to inspect systems and strengthen safeguards.

Reflection has also sought a role in federal science. In May, the company announced an agreement with the Energy Department to explore collaboration under the Genesis Mission, a federal effort to use AI for scientific research. Reflection said it was prepared to provide an open AI platform to national laboratory scientists.

Safety after a model is released

Public access carries a challenge: users can modify or remove a model’s safeguards after release. Reflection acknowledged that risk in a Nov. 5 report, which described tests of Beam involving weapons, cyberattacks and loss of control.

The company said outside evaluators helped test Beam. Reflection rated the model’s added risk “limited” in each of the four categories it assessed. The rating was not a finding that the model posed no danger.

The company says open release is its default, but its safety framework also contemplates withholding a model when severe risks cannot be reversed after release. For Laser, a separate tool that tests cybersecurity defenses, Reflection has limited early access to vetted organizations.

What to watch at 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress'

Will Appleton pitch open models as a national asset, pointing to the national labs, rather than a risk to contain?

What would a California shutdown duty mean for model weights a developer has already released?

Would Reflection extend the vetted-access approach it used for Laser to its open models?

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec. 1.