WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2026 – The broadband permitting bill that Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., carried through committee has not moved since April. The permitting package now headed from the Senate to the House carries only a narrow slice of it.

Only weeks remain to close that gap. Carter gave up his seat to run for the Senate, and his term ends when the 120th Congress convenes in January.

On Dec. 1, he gives a 10:40 a.m. keynote at Broadband and AI in the Next Congress at the National Press Club, just ahead of the panel on permitting reform and the AI race.

Shot clocks bill hasn't yet reached the floor

The American Broadband Deployment Act, H.R. 2289, would set federal deadlines, called shot clocks, on state and local permit decisions. Small wireless facilities would get 60 days on existing structures and 90 days otherwise, and wireline requests would get 90 or 150 days, under the reported text.

A missed deadline means a request is "deemed granted." The bill would also cap fees at "actual and direct costs," require cable franchise decisions within 120 days and exempt covered projects from review under the National Environmental Policy Act, the federal environmental review law.

Energy and Commerce ordered it reported 26 to 24 on Dec. 3, 2025, and filed its report April 15. The Rules Committee scheduled an April 20 meeting, then postponed it after local governments lobbied against the bill, Broadband Breakfast reported.

Critics objected to construction starting after a missed deadline and to moving fee disputes to the Federal Communications Commission, the League of Minnesota Cities wrote.

A narrower Senate fix

The Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act 62 to 33 on Nov. 19. Its broadband language would exempt federally funded wireline projects on previously reviewed rights of way from NEPA review, and only wireline.

Summaries of the package by the Congressional Research Service and the environmental policy group Center for Climate and Energy Solutions describe no local shot clocks or fee caps. House action is expected after Thanksgiving.

An AI bill on health care

On AI, his work runs through health care. Carter is an original Republican cosponsor of the Doctors Not AI Act, H.R. 10210, introduced Sept. 1 by Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, who opens the event at 9:10 a.m.

The bill would bar AI from issuing coverage denials involving medical judgment and require a licensed professional to decide. Insurers would have to disclose AI's role. Landsman's release paraphrases Carter as saying AI can speed claims processing but should not have the final say on denying medically necessary care.

He'll be back

Georgia's coastal 1st District has elected Carter since 2015, and he sits on the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, Broadband Breakfast reported. He finished third in the May 19 Republican Senate primary with 229,030 votes, behind Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley, according to The Current, a nonprofit Georgia newsroom.

In unofficial results, Republican Jim Kingston held the seat on Nov. 3 by fewer than 3 points over Democrat Amanda Hollowell, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A comeback is on Carter's mind. "I'm sorry I lost. I'm going to run again. I'm going to win the next time," he told a Brunswick civic group in September, the newspaper reported in a piece on 2028 challengers to Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

What to watch at 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress'

Will Carter vote for the Senate package as passed, or press House leaders to add shot clocks before Jan. 3?

Does any Republican pick up H.R. 2289 in a Democratic House after its sponsor leaves?

Can the Doctors Not AI Act keep Republican backing when its lead Republican leaves the House?

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec. 1.