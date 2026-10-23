Rep. Buddy Carter to Deliver Keynote Address at ‘Broadband and AI in the Next Congress’

will offer keynote remarks at 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress'

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2026 – The lead sponsor of the American Broadband Deployment Act, H.R. 2289, has confirmed his participation in “Broadband and AI in the Next Congress,” a landmark summit at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026.

Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Georgia, will deliver a keynote address at the summit hosted by Broadband Breakfast, the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage.

Broadband and AI in the Next Congress Registration Only $245!

Registration for the event is available for $245. Detailed information about the event is available on Broadband Breakfast at broadbandbreakfast.com/bai/ . Conference Sponsors currently include Comcast (Gold Sponsor) and INCOMPAS (Silver Sponsor).

Carter's key role in broadband infrastructure debate

Carter has represented Georgia’s First Congressional District since 2015. He serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, including its Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.

Carter first introduced his American Broadband Deployment Act in 2020, and introduced the amended version this Congress. It would provide exemptions for communications companies from federal environmental and historic reviews in order to hasten the deployment of broadband.

The bill first cleared the House Energy and Commerce Committee in December 2025, and cleared the Natural Resources and Energy and Commerce Committees in April 2026. It has been a subject of key discussion in broadband infrastructure this year.

Additionally, Carter helped craft the bipartisan Doctors Not AI Act, which would require qualified health care professionals to make insurance coverage denials involving medical judgment and require disclosure of AI’s role in the review process.

Conference will range widely on Broadband and AI

The conference, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until about 3 p.m., brings together lawmakers, regulators, industry leaders and reporters to examine the infrastructure behind artificial intelligence and the policies that will shape U.S. competitiveness. Four top technology reporters will moderate the program.

Panel 1: What Do We Have to Fear? AI and Catastrophic Risk

Moderated by Cat Zakrzewski, White House reporter at The Washington Post. Panelists include Miranda Bogen, director of the AI Governance Lab and chief technologist at the Center for Democracy & Technology.

Panel 2: Permitting Reform and the AI Race

Moderated by Christopher Cole, senior telecom reporter at Law360. Panelists include former Rep. Chip Pickering, CEO of INCOMPAS. The panel will examine broadband permitting legislation and efforts to speed environmental reviews.

Panel 3: The Data Center Power Crisis and Ratepayer Protection

Moderated by Lauren Feiner, senior policy reporter at The Verge. The panel will examine who pays for the grid upgrades that AI data centers require.

Panel 4: Federal Preemption vs. State AI Patchworks

Moderated by Rebecca Kern, senior correspondent at The Capitol Forum. Panelists include Matt Schruers, president and CEO of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, and Alan Butler, executive director and president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

Additional panelists and keynote speakers will be announced soon.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Sales & Marketing Director Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media .

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, is the leading trade association advocating for competition policy, innovation, and economic development. INCOMPAS represents internet, competitive communications, infrastructure, energy, and technology companies both large and small. Our members are catalysts for creating economic growth and improving the quality of life of all Americans through technological innovation, new services, and greater choice for consumers and businesses. Visit incompas.org for more information.