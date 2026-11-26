California Governor Seeks Action on AI Safety Bills Within 30 Days
The proposals would require outside oversight of large AI developers and give the state emergency shutdown authority
Akul Saxena
— 6 min read
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 26 – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Monday his administration has drafted legislation to expand the state’s artificial intelligence safety protections and wants lawmakers to pass it within 30 days, before he leaves office.
The recommendations would give California authority to order an emergency shutdown when an AI system poses an imminent danger and its developer cannot or will not contain it. The governor’s office calls the authority a “kill switch.”
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