WASHINGTON, Nov. 26 2026 (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of ABC’s broadcast licenses, agreeing with the network that the Trump administration was chilling the network's free speech rights.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C., granted ABC’s request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction on First Amendment grounds. The network accuses the FCC of violating its free speech rights in retaliation against programming decisions that the Trump administration dislikes.