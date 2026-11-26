Judge Blocks FCC From Early License Review for ABC, Which Network Says Has Had a Chilling Effect
ABC and its parent company, Disney, sued the FCC after it ordered 8 ABC-owned stations to submit renewal applications
Associated Press
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 26 2026 (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of ABC’s broadcast licenses, agreeing with the network that the Trump administration was chilling the network's free speech rights.
U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C., granted ABC’s request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction on First Amendment grounds. The network accuses the FCC of violating its free speech rights in retaliation against programming decisions that the Trump administration dislikes.
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