NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (AP) — A U.S. jury convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies on Tuesday of conspiring to steal trade secrets and defrauding banks as it grew into one of the world’s biggest suppliers of gear for wireless telecommunications networks.

But jurors acquitted Huawei of the most serious charge: engaging in a criminal racketeering conspiracy, a result that the company's lawyer said was a “profound rejection” of the government's narrative that it was corrupt from top to bottom and had a corporate culture of cheating, stealing and lying.