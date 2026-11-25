💡 ■ Verizon Free to Shut Down Copper Networks in Nine States, FCC Says

■ DOJ: Huawei Found Guilty of Sanctions Violations Involving Iran

■ SpaceX Reaches Out to Alabama about Moving Forward Under NTIA’s New BEAD Plan

■ Wall Street Journal Looks at Amazon Leo’s Struggle to Compete with Starlink

■ FCC’s New Media Ownership Rules Reflect Big Tech Dominance, Broadcast Attorney Oxenford Says

■ Pharmacists Concerned FCC’s Robocall Rules Could Block Prescription Reminders

■ Hawaii’s Subsea Fiber Network Delayed a Year over Environmental Report

■ Al Gore Buys His Hometown Newspaper, The Carthage Courier

■ FCC: Talk to Family about Robocalls over Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie

■ RIP: Journalist and Cable TV Pioneer Gary Arlen

BEAD: The Fiber Broadband Association criticized a proposed NTIA agreement that would allow SpaceX’s Starlink to serve state-awarded BEAD locations without accepting federal subsidies. The proposal follows NTIA’s plan to let Starlink forgo roughly $660 million in BEAD funding while remaining eligible to serve awarded locations if states adopt a model agreement crafted by the agency. “Congress created BEAD to close the digital divide. NTIA’s agreement with Starlink undermines that goal,” FBA CEO Gary Bolton said. “It risks up to 14 years of dependence on a single provider, with limited accountability if service falls short, and makes it harder for states to invest in networks that can grow with rural communities’ needs.” NTIA did not have a comment. On Nov. 23, an NTIA official told Policyband that the agency sought “to address the frustrating challenge that we’ve seen in the last few months where you have states, in many cases, layering additional requirements that aren’t in our rules into their [BEAD] contracts.” (More after paywall)

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