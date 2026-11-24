WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2026 – Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., is demanding that the Federal Communications Commission turn over additional emails and internal records involving FCC nominee Danielle Thumann Severs, escalating scrutiny of her testimony before the Senate.

In a Nov. 20 letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, Luján requested emails, attachments, calendar invitations, Microsoft Teams messages and shared files documenting Thumann Severs’ involvement in media-related matters. He gave the commission until December 3 to produce the records.

The request follows revelations from documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests that appear to contradict Thumann Severs’ Nov. 10 confirmation hearing testimony. During questioning from Luján, she said she had not worked with Carr on media-related issues.

Carr has rejected Luján's characterization of Thumann Severs' testimony, defending her honesty and integrity. Speaking to reporters after the FCC's Nov. 19 meeting, Carr said he believed her critics were crossing a line by questioning her character .

"To the extent that someone is going so far as to question the integrity of Danielle, I think that's a very different form of politics," Carr said.

Luján’s new request identifies 11 categories of records dating primarily from January 2025 through the present. They include communications about the Skydance-Paramount merger, CBS’ 60 Minutes complaints and the controversy surrounding ABC’s suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Among the records sought is a July 15, 2025 email exchange between Thumann Severs and FCC official Erin Boone concerning a draft letter outlining Skydance’s commitments to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at Paramount. Luján wants the original attachments and Thumann Severs’ redlined version of the letter, including tracked changes and comments.

He is also seeking a March 2025 email thread involving Carr and other FCC officials about the Paramount-Skydance transaction, including discussions about potential conditions for the merger.

The FCC has disputed Luján's allegations that the nominee misled lawmakers. Carr separately defended the agency's review of the $8.4 billion Paramount-Skydance merger.

Other requests concern the FCC’s handling of complaints against CBS and communications about the agency’s response to complaints following Kimmel’s removal from the air in September 2025.

Luján also requested records concerning a draft cable rate deregulation order, suggesting his inquiry extends beyond the three high-profile media controversies.

In his letter, Luján said Thumann Severs’ testimony and written responses to senators’ questions appeared to contradict records already released by the FCC.

The records request follows a series of unsuccessful efforts by Luján and other Senate Democrats to delay Thumann Severs' nomination. Democrats urged Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to postpone the Nov. 18 markup, arguing that lawmakers needed more time to examine the allegations. Republicans proceeded with the nomination despite Democrats' absence from the session.