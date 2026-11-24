MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 24, 2026 (AP) — The Australian government clinched a political deal on Tuesday to introduce online safety laws that could expose tech giants to multibillion-dollar fines for failing to prevent foreseeable online harms. The United States warned that the legislation would lead to censorship of lawful speech.

The Digital Duty of Care Bill would require Big Tech to proactively reduce the risk of harm before it occurs, according to an Australian government statement.