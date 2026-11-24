AT&T Seeks to Retire Copper Lines as Verizon, Fidium Applications Move Through FCC
Major carriers are pressing ahead with plans to replace traditional copper phone service, even as some applications face additional FCC scrutiny
Major carriers are pressing ahead with plans to replace traditional copper phone service, even as some applications face additional FCC scrutiny
The law would impose sweeping online safety rules on tech giants
The agency will also vote next month on allowing deals that would exceed current limits on local radio and TV station ownership
Starlink to quit states that fail to sign NTIA’s uniform agreement because of frustration with a patchwork of intrusive contract terms related to financial reporting and cost-allocation requirements
The new board members bring experience in statewide fiber expansion and E-Rate policy