WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission will vote next month on a proposal to put restrictions on foreign satellite companies, if those companies’ home countries have restrictions on American operators.

“Foreign nations have begun applying one set of regulations to their own satellite companies and a very different one to American satellite providers operating in those nations,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a Tuesday blog post. “The proposal seeks comment on applying the same types of restrictions to foreign satellite providers operating here that their home nations apply to American satellite providers operating there.”