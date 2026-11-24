Starlink to quit states that fail to sign NTIA’s uniform agreement because of frustration with a patchwork of intrusive contract terms related to financial reporting and cost-allocation requirements

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BEAD: SpaceX’s Starlink will forgo roughly $636 million in BEAD program support but remain eligible to serve BEAD locations in states that sign a model service agreement recently developed by NTIA, Trump administration officials said Nov. 23 in a digital divide plot twist few saw coming. Under the proposal shared with states on Nov. 23, Starlink will decline all BEAD subsidies but has agreed to sign a uniform model deployment agreement to eliminate the current patchwork approach. States that decline to sign the same document would need to identify new ISPs to serve the affected locations at a comparable cost because Starlink intends to forfeit all locations in states that reject NTIA’s new plan. “This is intended to address the frustrating challenge that we’ve seen in the last few months where you have states, in many cases, layering additional requirements that aren’t in our rules into their contracts,” an NTIA official told Policyband. (More after paywall)

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