WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2026 – SpaceX is walking away from more than $700 million in broadband funding after encountering contract difficulties with state broadband offices.

The company is still looking to participate in the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, but wants to serve the locations it won in exchange for no money.

SpaceX approached the National Telecommunications and Information Administration with the idea, according to a senior agency official. The official said the company had struggled with differing requirements across all 50 states, and didn’t want to accept states’ proposed financial reporting requirements or default penalties.

Remaining in the program with a $0 award would prevent other federal funding from going to competitors in rural areas, while avoiding the longrunning problems SpaceX was having negotiating contracts with state broadband offices. The company decided that was worth foregoing about $738 million in grant funding.

NTIA crafted a new model contract that would include performance testing and minimum service requirements, but drop the financial aspects of the program. SpaceX is ready to sign the deal, the NTIA official said.

The agency told state broadband offices Monday they could either sign on to that agreement or re-bid the locations that SpaceX had won in their state. Some states had already signed contracts with SpaceX, but the NTIA official said those were no longer on the table.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether SpaceX would pull out of those agreements or if NTIA would void them somehow. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two state officials familiar with the matter said states were surprised by the directive and were still digesting the news. States hadn’t seen the text of the new SpaceX agreement as of Monday afternoon, but NTIA later posted it online .

The state officials said it was strange to them that SpaceX would leave so much money on the table to avoid contracting disputes, and that NTIA would be willing to make an exception for one provider.

There are other national providers in the program, including Amazon, another satellite provider that won locations across the country, dealing with similar issues, the state officials noted. Still, one state official said that the NTIA official’s account of SpaceX’s contracting disputes was accurate.

The NTIA official said the model they had worked out for SpaceX would be open to Amazon if the company also wanted to forego its BEAD winnings, but the agency hadn’t been given any indication the company would do so.

In a statement to Broadband Breakfast, NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth said the agreement was aimed at speeding up implementation of the program, and would save the program a significant sum.

“To accelerate BEAD deployment and simplify the process for serving locations across the country, NTIA and SpaceX have engaged in discussions to streamline implementation of the program,” she said. “As a result, SpaceX has agreed to abide by BEAD service and performance testing requirements at all locations awarded under a state or territory’s Final Proposal at no cost to the BEAD program. I am pleased this new agreement has the potential to save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars while getting more Americans connected faster — another clear example of the Benefit of the Bargain delivering for the American people.”

One of the state officials said it appeared states were at least considering trying to re-bid their SpaceX locations. In a post Monday evening, NTIA said those would be capped at a cost “comparable” to what SpaceX was going to receive.

Longstanding issues

In a January letter to state broadband offices, SpaceX said it could be “untenable” for satellite providers to participate in BEAD if certain exemptions were not made. The company had already bid and won many locations across the U.S. at that point and was staring to negotiate deals with states.

NTIA ultimately shut that down and said SpaceX had to play by the rules of the program. The company appeared to change tack, signing deals with multiple states this year.

In its letter, SpaceX said it was “imperative” for satellite projects that “performance is exclusively measured via actual results (connectivity) and not through financial monitoring as if the project were reimbursement for construction-related activities.”

The company said its vertical integration meant there were very few invoices for its broadband service, because it made its satellites and launched them itself, and that a global satellite network simply didn’t produce the kinds of documentation that a terrestrial network would.

SpaceX also took issue with states trying to require that SpaceX pay for a new provider to service any location it defaulted on, since the company’s bids were lower than any terrestrial provider could match.

“Taking on a contractual liability potentially tens of times higher than the payments to be received is simply not workable for any rational business,” the company wrote.