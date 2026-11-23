WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2026 – California’s broadband regulator said it was debating whether to go to court over a Federal Communications Commission order that partially preempted the state’s copper retirement rules.

On Friday, the FCC said California couldn’t stop AT&T from retiring a swath of its copper network in the state. The FCC had already approved the plan, but California is less open to accepting wireless coverage as an adequate replacement for landlines and had not given its approval.

“We will carefully evaluate the FCC’s order and all available legal and regulatory options,” a CPUC spokesperson said in an email Friday night.

The spokesperson criticized the FCC’s decision as potentially leaving rural Californians without reliable emergency communications in the name of network modernization.

“Customers deserve confidence that their communications service they pay for will work when they need it most,” the spokesperson said. “California will continue to ensure that confidence is borne out in practice, and will continue to defend its responsibility to protect consumers, preserve essential communications services, and promote public safety.”

ISPs are in a hurry to rip up their legacy copper networks, since they don’t offer competitive broadband speeds and are expensive to maintain. The FCC and state governments regulate the process in an effort to avoid rural areas being left without essential services like 911.

The FCC said in a March order that it would preempt state rules that interfered with copper discontinuance plans it had approved, and invited ISPs to ask for preemptions.

AT&T asked the FCC to set aside California’s rules in May, at the same time it asked for FCC permission to start turning down 360 wire centers currently serving more than 184,000 residential and 15,000 business customers.

The FCC approved the copper retirement request in June, and on Friday said California couldn’t stop that federally approved plan from moving forward.

“California’s Carrier of Last Resort framework may have made sense when it was established 30 years ago,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement. “But those rules were designed for a bygone era and no longer make sense in today’s competitive, advanced marketplace.”

AT&T’s preemption request was supported by the broadband industry and opposed by the CPUC and consumer advocates in California, who argued the FCC lacked authority to strike down state rules on copper retirement.

California has maintained that ISPs are free to ditch copper within its borders, as long as they continue providing basic communications services in line with state requirements.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the agency’s lone Democrat, dissented from the order. She said California should have been allowed to resolve its ongoing rulemaking on updating COLR before federal officials intervened.

A CPUC staff proposal in the docket, which has not been adopted, still wouldn’t accept wireless coverage as a full replacement for wireline voice service.

Already in court

The CPUC has already sued the FCC over this issue. In June the state sued the FCC over the March order in which the FCC held it could intervene when state copper rules impose more requirements than its own.

Other parties also challenged the order, including California consumer advocacy groups and state-level broadband trade groups from Ohio and Texas. The industry groups wanted the agency to go further and make copper retirement even easier.

The cases were combined and then transferred to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Per an Oct. 26 order , the challengers’ briefs are due Dec. 8, 2026.

The FCC will have to respond by Feb. 8, 2027.