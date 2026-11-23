WASHINGTON, NOV. 23, 2026 (AP) – Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO on Monday in a surprise move shortly after rejecting his offer to return.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. government has "no reason to believe" Huang’s return to Nvidia poses a national security risk.

It’s the latest twist in the fallout from Huang’s admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” chair of the board Harvey C. Jones said in a statement Monday.

Huang said in a statement that he was “honored” to return to the company, adding that he takes the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.” He thanked Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress, who will return to her role as CFO, as well as Nvidia’s executive staff for their leadership during the brief period of disorder.

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” Huang’s statement continued. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump called Nvidia’s move to reinstate Huang “the correct and proper decision,” and said the attorney general had confirmed that the U.S. government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

This article was written by Kaitlyn Huamani of the Associated Press, with Broadband Breakfast contributing.