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NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 22, 2026 – Although the sweeping permitting bill passed late Thursday by the Senate would ease federal review for some broadband projects, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and some states had already been making significant strides in reducing the burden, panelists said here on Friday.

In a session at the Broadband Nation Expo on Friday morning, some panelists addressed the impact that the new Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , (BAAJA) would have, if the broad energy-focused measure were also to pass the House in the lame-duck Congress.

The measure, which passed the Senate 62-33 , would exempt wireline connections to homes and businesses from review under the National Environmental Policy Act –– if they were along routes already studied for environmental effects.

It would also end federal historic preservation review for most broadband projects that receive federal financial assistance but don’t require a federal permit, license or approval.

NTIA had already been making strides towards reform

From the perspective of broadband operators, the BAAJA changes, if ultimately passed into law, would only improve a situation in which progress by the administration’s lead federal broadband agency has been marked slow but study progress.

So said all the panelists participating in the discussion, “ Faster to Shovels, Faster to Reimbursement: Making the Most of Every BEAD Efficiency ,” including two permitting and environmental consultants, and an official from AT&T Louisiana. The session was moderated by Broadband Breakfast CEO and Publisher Drew Clark.

For example, in Louisiana, providers have been clearing federal environmental review in an average of six days, against an expected turnaround of 30, the state broadband office reported in September .

In April, Louisiana became the first state to secure federal environmental clearance for projects under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program under the Commerce Department’s NTIA, the lead broadband agency for the program.

Historic preservation and endangered species consultations can take the longest on a fiber build, said Jill Springer, a former chief environmental review officer at NTIA, and currently principal consultant for infrastructure and permitting at Quadra Partners.

For a buried fiber line, the area of potential effects extends the full length of the planned route, which can run hundreds of miles, Springer said. Archaeological sites and protected habitat have to be identified across that entire corridor.

How Louisiana cleared projects across 12 parishes

BEAD program rules already give states a role as joint lead agencies in environmental review. States prepare the analysis, and NTIA issues the federal decision.

States can draw on regional environmental studies originally prepared for FirstNet, the nationwide public safety communications network, Springer said.

Louisiana centralizes the work in one office. ConnectLA, the state broadband office, and its consultants assemble route maps and supporting records in a common format across providers, said Jim Voitier, environmental and historic preservation project manager at Hunt, Guillot & Associates, which advises ConnectLA.

Federal reviewers know where to find the route and the records supporting it in each application. By April 30, six providers had clearance for projects covering nearly 5,000 homes and businesses across 12 parishes.

Voitier urged consultants to use the federal studies to decide where a closer look is warranted. Activating an unused fiber strand in an existing cable requires no digging. Extending the cable through undisturbed ground gives a reviewer a specific stretch to examine for effects on habitat or historic sites.

The route map matters again when a provider seeks reimbursement. Some providers now plan routes with AI tools, which returns a route faster but sometimes moves a segment from aerial to underground, Voitier said. If the map shows cable on poles where the construction plan calls for burial, reviewers send the submission back.

What happens after federal clearance

AT&T Louisiana, the telecommunications carrier’s state operation, began designing and engineering its first BEAD project after receiving federal environmental clearance, said Matt Adams, its director of external affairs for the state.

AT&T tracks its permits electronically and files them in parallel during design, Adams said, so a job is ready to release when the design is finished. A provider can file in one parish while another is still reviewing its application.

State law requires a provider to give any jurisdiction it enters 30 days’ written notice before construction begins, Adams said. Louisiana also requires the carrier to report any damage its crews cause to the state every month.

Some local water utilities in Louisiana still rely on hand-drawn maps to locate buried water mains, Voitier said. One utility tried to coordinate with a broadband installer by leaving a note on a truck windshield.

The state’s damage prevention coordinators meet with utility staff before excavation so construction crews have a direct contact at each utility along the route. If a crew strikes a water line, the coordinator helps the crew and the utility respond, Voitier said.

A route that runs in a public right of way still has to cross railroad track, and the railroad sets the terms.

Crossing fees have run several multiples above the cost of the work, Adams said, and some railroads charge for each crossing every year. (BAAJA does not reach private crossing agreements.)

The exclusions would not reach a project that needs a federal permit, license or approval, so a route crossing federal land would still go through review.

Wireless and satellite projects fall outside BAAJA exclusions entirely.

But what routes would qualify for changes under BAAJA?

As noted by Springer, BAAJA’s Section 1102 of BAAJA would exempt a wired broadband project from federal environmental review when it is built in a previously analyzed right of way. A right of way is the strip of land reserved for a road, railroad or utility line and the equipment running along it.

The exemption also requires that the project deliver service to end-user locations and receive federal financial assistance. End-user locations are the homes and businesses where the line terminates.

A second provision could reach projects outside those rights of way. Federal environmental review applies today when the funding agency exercises sufficient control over the recipient’s use of the assistance or over the project’s environmental effects.

Section 1102 would raise that threshold to predominant control. An agency that only helps fund a broadband project would rarely have predominant control over it, Springer said. Below that threshold the project is not a federal action, and no environmental review applies.

Section 2301 of BAAJA narrows the definition of a federal undertaking. An undertaking is any project a federal agency carries out, pays for, permits or approves. Only an undertaking triggers review under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, or NHPA. Under the bill, a BEAD grant by itself would no longer make a project an undertaking, Springer said.

BAAJA is one of three changes narrowing NHPA review, Springer said. The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, the federal agency that writes the regulations implementing Section 106, voted to rewrite them. Also, the Federal Communications Commission separately revised its own Section 106 rules for communications facilities.