WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2026 (AP) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that no further restrictions on the sale of older Nvidia chips to China are needed following the Trump administration's move earlier this week to block China's remote access to the latest semiconductors.

The ability of Chinese tech firms to access Nvidia’s technology came under scrutiny after CEO Jensen Huang stepped down amid allegations of his affair with an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that uses advanced chips to generate computing power that Chinese firms access remotely.

“The proper chip restrictions are in place,” Bessent said in an interview with CNBC after returning from a trip to Asia with President Donald Trump. “And the remote access has been curtailed.”

Bessent's comments came a day after the House Foreign Affairs Committee released details of the Commerce Department's approval of the sales of more than 850,000 chips from Nvidia and its competitor AMD to Chinese companies. The Pentagon has identified some of those companies as having ties to the Chinese military.

The report tracked applications from Nvidia to sell its H200 chips — one of its more powerful products, though not the most advanced — and AMD's applications to sell its roughly comparable MI325X chip to companies that are either located or headquartered in China, or entities with parent companies based in China.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security approved the export, re-export, or transfer of 879,868 of these chips to companies with Chinese ties across 21 license applications as of May 11, 2026, the report said. Nvidia and AMD had requested to sell a cumulative total of more than 3.4 million of the chips to Chinese-tied companies across those applications, per the report.

The approvals, which don't necessarily indicate completed sales, included 75,000 for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent and its subsidiaries, 43,000 for Baidu, and 4,000 for BYD, according to the report. Each of those companies has been identified by the Defense Department as having ties to the Chinese military.

The report shows the Commerce Department has a “long track record of transparency with Congress about licensing activity for the H200 and equivalent chips, including both approvals and rejections,” a spokesperson for the Bureau of Industry and Security said in a statement Friday.

The spokesperson said the Commerce Department's approach to H200 licensing is based on a rule in the Federal Register that was published in January. The rule imposes “significant additional national security-related requirements on license applicants in order to qualify for case-by-case consideration rather than a presumption of denial,” the spokesperson said.

An Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the “limited shipments we made under the H200 program were legal and authorized” by the BIS. “The review and licensing process spanned more than half a year, with approvals subject to strict conditions and limited volumes," the company spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Nvidia said it was no longer shipping H200 chips to China. The spokesperson said Friday that shipments had stopped despite prior approvals.

AMD said it complies with U.S. export control laws and regulations and maintains “rigorous processes to ensure compliance across our global operations” in a statement from a spokesperson Friday. “We remain focused on serving our customers and upholding the highest standards of integrity,” the spokesperson said.

Chinese technology firms have been bracing for impacts on their ambitious AI development plans as scrutiny mounts on export controls in the U.S.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been under intense scrutiny himself in the wake of the turmoil following the Huang affair. Last week, Bessent said he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to Megaspeed International, which is under investigation by the U.S. for potentially diverting restricted Nvidia AI chips to China. A former executive at the company who allegedly had an affair with Huang was reportedly suspected by U.S. intelligence agencies of being a spy for China.

In an unusually public rebuke of a fellow Cabinet member, Bessent said his department wanted to place export controls on Megaspeed, but Commerce was in charge of the matter.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he has “not lost confidence” in Lutnick. Calling him a “different kind of guy," Trump said he “has a natural business instinct” and has “done a very good job.”

This article was written by Kaitlyn Huamani and Christopher Rugaber of the Associated Press. Huamani reported from Los Angeles. AP Writer Meg Kinnard contributed from Columbia, South Carolina.