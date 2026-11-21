NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2026 – A medley of entities that train the broadband workforce swapped stories at the Broadband Nation Expo here about what’s working – and the challenges that remain.

For example, about 80 percent of graduates of a five-day fiber optic training course in New Mexico find jobs, a training company for broadband project said during a session on “ From Tower Climbing to Coding: Workforce Readiness in the Buildout Era ” here on Thursday.

That’s just one example of workforce initiative projects on display here. In the case of BDI DataLynk, the New Mexico company, CEO Jessica Pittard credited staff at the technical schools that host the course that bring local employers into the classroom before graduation.

From fiber training to job interviews

Six traveling instructors teach the courses at about 40 partner schools, said Pittard. In New Mexico, workforce staff at the schools arrange the employer visits.

Another example: In Florida, BDI trains juveniles in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice who are within 30 days of release. One partner supplied interview clothes and helped students practice for job interviews, she said.

The programs have continued since June 6, 2025, when the Commerce Department stopped reimbursing states for new workforce training expenses under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration also withdrew approval for digital skills classes and device distribution in states’ initial plans.

Oklahoma tribal programs clear barriers before training

In Oklahoma, job preparation in tribal workforce programs starts before enrollment. Applicants may lack a driver’s license, stable housing or reliable access to food, said Brandon Dinsmore, founder and executive director of NDN Development Group, which develops workforce programs with tribes. Tribal partners help applicants resolve those problems before training begins.

“It shows that it’s not just a job and you’re not just a number,” Dinsmore said. “It’s an investment in an actual human being.”

Some programs also teach financial skills to trainees who want to become independent contractors, he said.

Experienced California technicians wait for referrals

Some technicians on a California union’s referral list worked for AT&T or Frontier Communications for eight to 10 years before being laid off. Contractors call the union when they need workers, but some of those technicians are still waiting for jobs, said Kenny Williams, a District 9 representative for the Communications Workers of America.

The union also runs an apprenticeship that grew from five participants in 2022 to about 105. The program works with about 40 employers, and contractors that hire apprentices come back for more, Williams said. Apprentices earn college credit at no cost. The program divides California into 10 districts to keep job assignments close to home.

Federally funded broadband construction has been slow to begin in California, Williams said. The state submitted its BEAD plan in Dec. 2025, and it finally received federal approval in July 2026, with California returned its signed notice of award on Nov. 2.

California requires BEAD grant recipients to follow the state’s prevailing wage laws. Some contractors resist paying the required rates, Williams said. For fully qualified telecommunications technicians, base pay ranges from $51 to $54 an hour, depending on the county. Benefits and other required employer contributions bring the hourly total to $67 to $70.

Training technicians to use AI on the job

Hiring a replacement employee and getting that person up to speed costs a company $3,000 to $5,000, estimated Steve Harris, vice president for sales and marketing at UCL Swift North America, a supplier of fiber splicing equipment. Providers also pay when an installation fails and a second technician has to visit the same home, he said.

Cable operators already analyze network data to spot equipment problems before service fails, Harris said. As providers extend that practice to fiber and wireless networks, technicians will need to interpret an AI system’s warning and decide what to repair.

Train to retain

More broadband employers now see training as a way to keep technicians, said Stacey Slaughter, chief executive of broadband training company NCTI and the panel’s moderator. A decade ago, she said, sveral employers avoided training workers because they expected a competitor to hire them away.

Employers that invest in training now find they retain their best technicians instead, she said. In a 2025 survey NCTI conducted with the Fiber Broadband Association, 59 percent of broadband employers said they were focusing on career progression plans.

Training builds a technicians’ confidence in their own work. “They want to be confident in what they’re producing for you,” Slaughter said.

States await word on leftover BEAD funds