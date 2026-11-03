BEAD

California Accepts BEAD Funding, But Disputes Trump White House Conditions

The state said it still wanted to enforce its net neutrality and carrier of last resort rules

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
California Accepts BEAD Funding, But Disputes Trump White House Conditions
Photo of California Gov. Gavin Newsom at a Nov. 1, 2026 campaign event in Los Angeles by Jill Connelly/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2026 – California is accepting $1.4 billion in broadband deployment funding from the Commerce Department.

The state is doing so over the objections of consumer advocates and telecom attorneys, who feared Trump administration conditions on the funding would effectively nullify California's net neutrality law and other telecom regulations.

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