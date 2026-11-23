WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2026 – Accessing private property could end up being a challenge for the Commerce Department’s main broadband deployment program, according to a new analysis.

In a review of property data from 17 states, researchers from New York Law School found nearly 200,000 Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program locations could not be reached directly via public roads or other public property, 14.8 percent of the total BEAD locations in those states.

That means ISPs looking to run fiber to those locations would likely have to negotiate deals with the landowners whose property they would have to cross. Those could be time consuming or expensive, or the property owner might not be interested at all, the researchers wrote.

The report was authored by Michael Santorelli, executive director of NYLS’s Advanced Connectivity Law and Policy Institute, and Alex Karras, ACLP’s data expert. The group has produced multiple reports on potential roadblocks BEAD projects could face now that they’re beginning to get underway .

It’s not clear how widespread the issue is nationally, since most states don’t make the necessary data publicly available. In the 17 states ACLP looked at, 66 percent of the 200,000 isolated locations were along roads owned by subdivisions or other private entities.

The rest were surrounded by privately owned parcels of land.

The analysis looked at locations regardless of which technology they were set to receive under BEAD. Santorelli said in an email that some projects served by Low-Earth orbit satellite or fixed wireless might not need a private easement even if they didn’t front a public road.

A similar proportion of wireline projects in the states ACLP analyzed didn't front public roads, he said, about 14.3 percent. About 10 percent of all BEAD locations nationwide would require a private easement if that rate were roughly consistent nationwide, he said.

“The primary purpose of the analysis is to highlight an often overlooked and misunderstood element of network deployment,” Santorelli said. “LEO likely doesn't have to deal with many of these, by pretty much all terrestrial providers do in some way or another - whether it's building a line directly to a house or getting an easement to traverse private property to access a tower or getting an easement to build a tower or some other facility on someone's land.”

Much of the federal and state guidance to BEAD participants has focused on public permits and rights-of-way, the researchers wrote, which themselves can be burdensome and difficult to navigate.

Still there’s a structured process for accessing public rights-of-way. If ISPs have to deploy gear on private property to reach their BEAD-funded locations, access has to be negotiated with the landowner.

If the ISP can’t find a landowner, or if they won’t cut a deal, projects might have to be redesigned altogether, the researchers wrote.

They noted that since two-thirds of the isolated locations were in subdivisions, they likely had electric service. That meant utilities had already struck easement deals that could be a blueprint for ISPs doing the same.

The states ACLP analyzed were Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. They encompass about 1.33 million of the 3.76 million BEAD locations

In some states, the proportion of BEAD locations that did not front a public road were much higher than others, 33 percent in North Carolina versus under 5 percent in Massachusetts.

That largely comes down to how states handled supervision of subdivision roads, Santorellie and Karras said.

What to do?

Santorelli and Karras said they supported states passing laws that allow ISPs to take advantage of access agreements already held by utilities.

They said they checked all 50 states and found that 25 had something like that on the books. Only eight extended the privilege to all broadband providers though, most only addressed electric cooperatives that also deployed fiber.