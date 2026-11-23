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■ Democratic Rep. Himes Pressures Musk about Starshield and Ukraine

■ Republican Rep. Erin Houchin’s E-Rate Bill Would Let Students Opt Out of Screen Instruction

■ Exiting Texas Comptroller Lists Dollar Savings from Streaming Tax Exemption

■ Thune’s Accelerating Broadband Permits Act Passes Senate, On Way to House

■ Arianespace Halts Countdown on Launch of 36 LEOs for Amazon Leo

■ MAD Asks D.C. Circuit to Force FCC to Act on Fox 29 Petition

■ Hawaiian Telcom’s 6 Gig Plan to Cost $150 a Month for Five Years

■ Cuba Raids Homes to Seize Contraband Starlink Equipment

■ NTCA Announces Election of Three Board Officers

■ House of Representatives Calendar for 2027 ■ Report: Senate USF Plan Would Raise Broadband Bills by $100 a Year■ Democratic Rep. Himes Pressures Musk about Starshield and Ukraine■ Republican Rep. Erin Houchin’s E-Rate Bill Would Let Students Opt Out of Screen Instruction■ Exiting Texas Comptroller Lists Dollar Savings from Streaming Tax Exemption■ Thune’s Accelerating Broadband Permits Act Passes Senate, On Way to House■ Arianespace Halts Countdown on Launch of 36 LEOs for Amazon Leo■ MAD Asks D.C. Circuit to Force FCC to Act on Fox 29 Petition■ Hawaiian Telcom’s 6 Gig Plan to Cost $150 a Month for Five Years■ Cuba Raids Homes to Seize Contraband Starlink Equipment■ NTCA Announces Election of Three Board Officers

COLR: The FCC led by Chairman Brendan Carr said it has preempted portions of California’s carrier-of-last-resort (COLR) rules, likely setting up a renewed clash with state regulators over AT&T’s effort to retire aging copper telephone networks and transition customers to IP-based services. The FCC said the order overrides California requirements that conflict with federal approvals allowing AT&T to discontinue legacy services in certain areas. The agency argued the decision will help accelerate the transition to modern broadband and voice networks. “The FCC is working to ensure that every American benefits from modern, next-gen networks. That includes eliminating outdated or unnecessary regulatory requirements that prevent consumers from transitioning off of aging copper line networks,” Carr said in a Nov. 20 statement. (More after paywall)

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