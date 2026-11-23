WASHINGTON Nov. 23, 2026 — Twenty days after the midterm elections, the implications for the House Energy and Commerce Committee are becoming clearer. Democrats are preparing to take control of the panel, setting up a leadership change that could reshape congressional oversight of broadband, telecommunications and the Federal Communications Commission.

The committee is one of Congress' most important panels for the broadband industry, overseeing legislation involving Internet access, telecommunications providers, spectrum policy and federal communications regulators.

With Republicans losing control of the House, Democrats will have new opportunities to investigate the Trump administration's communications policies and set the committee's legislative priorities.

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., has already signaled that Democrats will use their new majority to focus on affordability, accountability and the Federal Communications Commission's public-interest responsibilities . Matsui has also raised concerns about the FCC's direction under Chairman Brendan Carr, suggesting that oversight of the agency could become a more prominent part of the committee's work.

One of the most notable departures is Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who lost his reelection campaign to Democrat Richard Ojeda. Hudson chaired the committee's Communications and Technology Subcommittee , which oversees telecommunications and broadband issues.

Hudson's departure creates an opening for new Republican membership on the subcommittee and removes a lawmaker who had been involved in shaping congressional discussions around broadband deployment and federal funding . Hudson had also served as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, making his defeat significant beyond the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Other Republican committee members, including Reps. Gabe Evans, R-Colo.; Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa; and Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J., also lost reelection campaigns. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, lost his Republican primary.

The departures come alongside other changes in committee membership, including members leaving Congress for reasons unrelated to the general election. A post-election analysis by law firm Kelley Drye identified eight departing Republicans and four departing Democrats.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the current ranking member, is positioned to become chairman when Democrats take control of the House in January. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., currently chairs the panel.

More scrutiny of Federal Communications Commission

A Democratic chairmanship could mean more scrutiny of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr and the Trump administration's approach to communications regulation. Democrats have raised concerns about the FCC's independence, its regulatory decisions and its handling of broadband policy.

The committee could also revisit federal broadband deployment and affordability programs, including the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. Democrats may seek greater oversight of how the Commerce Department and National Telecommunications and Information Administration are implementing the program, particularly as states move forward with broadband construction.

Universal service funding could become another area of attention. The committee has been involved in discussions about modernizing the Universal Service Fund , which supports telecommunications services in rural areas and for low-income households. Changes in committee leadership could influence how lawmakers approach proposals to expand the fund's contribution base and ensure its long-term sustainability.

Spectrum policy and efforts to modernize the Telecommunications Act of 1996 could also receive attention as lawmakers consider how federal communications rules should adapt to changes in the broadband and technology industries.

With Democrats gaining seats, the committee could devote more attention to broadband affordability, oversight of the FCC under Chairman Brendan Carr, and the administration's changes to federal broadband programs, while Republicans may face greater scrutiny over their regulatory agenda.