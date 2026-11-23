WASHINGTON, November 23, 2026 – Schools receiving federal internet subsidies could be required to offer parents an alternative to screen-based instruction under legislation introduced by Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind.

The Families’ Option to Choose Unplugged Schooling (FOCUS) Act , introduced Nov. 18, would make parental opt-out options a condition of receiving support through the Federal Communications Commission's E-Rate program. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced companion legislation.

"Parents know their kids best, and they should have a real say in how much of the school day their children spend staring at a screen," Houchin said.

Under the bill, schools would have to offer students an alternative to screen-based instruction without penalizing them. The alternative would have to cover the same material as regular classroom instruction.

The FCC would have one year after enactment to update its E-Rate rules, while schools would have up to two years to comply. Schools would also submit annual compliance certifications, which the FCC would publish in a searchable database.

The proposal comes as the FCC considers changes to the E-Rate program . In August, the commission opened a review examining whether to condition funding on measures addressing student screen time and internet use.

The FCC also sought comment on giving parents the ability to opt their children out of screen-based instruction. The proceeding raises questions about the agency's authority under the Communications Act and the Children's Internet Protection Act, which establishes internet safety requirements for schools and libraries receiving E-Rate support .

Houchin's bill would establish the opt-out requirement in federal law rather than leave it to the FCC's rulemaking process.

NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth endorsed the legislation, saying federal broadband policy should prioritize student outcomes while respecting parents' role in decisions about children's technology use.

"Those closest to what is happening in classrooms deserve a say in the programs that affect them," Roth said.

The legislation is also endorsed by Do No Harm and the Alliance for a Better Future.

H.R. 11058 was referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Capito's companion bill was referred to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.