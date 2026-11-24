WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2026 – The Universal Service Fund contribution factor is set to hit 48.3 percent in the first quarter of 2027, hitting a record high for the third quarter in a row.

The contribution factor is the percentage of interstate and international voice revenue telecoms will pay into the $8 billion-per-year fund. USF supports building and maintaining rural broadband networks, plus voice and internet discounts for low-income households, schools, and healthcare centers.

The Federal Communications Commission said in a public notice Tuesday that the Universal Service Administrative Company, the nonprofit that does administrative work on the fund for the agency, had proposed the 48.2 percent factor.

That will be set in stone for Q1 unless the FCC steps in, which is uncommon. The agency has said it typically reviews USAC’s calculations before they get posted.

Conservative nonprofit Consumers’ Research has been challenging the fund’s legal authority for years. Last month the group notched a victory as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that USAC’s role as administer of the fund was invalid.

The same court had previously found the fund’s contribution scheme unconstitutional, but the decision was reversed by the Supreme Court last year.

A person familiar with the matter said a set of consumer advocacy groups were planning to appeal that decision. Groups like the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition intervened in the case to defend the fund alongside the FCC.

Another person familiar with the discussions said the plans depended on the FCC to some extent. If the agency appealed, it would make the process much easier.

The agency did not respond to a request for comment, but said when the Fifth Circuit ruling came down that it was “considering all options available to it.”

The consumer advocate plans to appeal the decision were first reported Tuesday by Communications Daily.

USF reform

The pool of revenue that funds USF is shrinking as expenditures remain roughly flat each year, resulting in continually higher contribution rates. Lawmakers have been working for years to fix the situation and find a new source of funding, but finding another influential industry’s revenue to tap has proved a difficult task.

Last week Fox News Digital reported a draft of the legislation being crafted would assess broadband residential and business broadband revenue, something that’s been proposed to lawmakers and the FCC. The report said the draft would also tap mobile broadband revenue

The office of Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., who’s one of the Senate leaders of the USF working group, said in a statement to Broadband Breakfast that the working group was still evaluating options.

“Discussions are ongoing,” they said. “No proposal has been finalized, and any claims otherwise are premature.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., the other top lawmaker on the working group, did not respond to requests for comment. Fischer’s office told Fox that the idea was “gossip intended to undermine USF reform”.

The Fox report said assessing broadband revenue could add up to $100 to subscribers’ bills, but it’s not clear how the outlet arrived at that projection or whether it meant monthly or annually.

The revenue pool USF currently draws on was about $5.2 billion in the third quarter 2026, according to USAC. Broadband would offer a larger pool of cash to draw on; fixed broadband revenue at Comcast alone was more than $6.2 billion over the same period.

It’s also possible lawmakers could tap revenue from other industries. ISPs are still pushing for big tech companies to be included in the contribution base, something FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has said he supports.

Randolph May, president of the conservative Free State Foundation, said in a Monday blog post he opposed levying fees on broadband revenue as a part of USF reform.

“Imposing a tax on all broadband connections, including those provided over wireless facilities, would depress the very broadband deployment that the government claims it wishes to promote,” he wrote.

Tech companies have in turn pointed the finger back at ISPs, arguing in comments to the working group that broadband revenue was sufficient to fund the program.

Correction: A previous verison of this story referred to Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., as a Democrat. She is a Republican.