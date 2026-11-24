Several U.S. carriers are reportedly considering building their own inference infrastructure. It sounds like a strategic move, but it might not be. T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have all been named in reporting on this trend, each weighing whether to stand up proprietary AI inference capacity rather than renting it from the major cloud providers.

I understand the appeal, because nobody wants to hand a utility bill's worth of margin to a hyperscaler for the privilege of running someone else's workloads. But the appeal is exactly the trap.

I've watched companies make the same mistake twice: buying more CPU capacity than their applications needed when they moved to the cloud, then doing the same with GPUs as they raced to adopt AI. Now it's playing out a third time in AI inference. Raw compute quickly becomes a price competition, and the money migrates to whoever builds the judgment and service layer on top of it, not whoever owns the metal underneath. Carriers treating this moment as a once-in-a-generation infrastructure land grab are about to spend billions proving a point the market already settled.

What's masking this is a supply-demand imbalance. Demand for inference capacity so dramatically outstrips supply that providers are growing tenfold regardless of how undifferentiated their product actually is, which is not a durable business model. There's a growing, well-founded conversation among analysts that pure inference infrastructure increasingly resembles real estate financing businesses. They're lucrative while demand exceeds supply, but fragile once pricing commoditizes and financing the next round of data center build-outs gets harder.

Think about it the way you'd think about a car company deciding whether to forge its own steel. Ford and Toyota don't compete on who smelts better steel. They compete on design, reliability, and what the car does for the person driving it. Raw AI inference capacity is becoming that steel: a necessary input, increasingly identical across suppliers, and a terrible place to try to build a durable competitive advantage.

A carrier asking "should we build our own inference cloud" is really asking "should we become a steel company," when the real opportunity is building the car. The better question is what it can deliver to customers that a generic inference provider can't, and whether owning the infrastructure actually helps it do that.

Before carriers commit billions to their own inference infrastructure, they need clear answers to three questions:

The most important one. Do I have idle electric capacity available in my existing data centers?If the answer is 'yes,' then proceed; you are into something cool. Location, location, location. What specific workload or latency requirement actually demands inference running on carrier-owned infrastructure, as opposed to a cloud provider's regional footprint?Latency is great for some AI workloads, and this is one of the telecom carriers' expertise. High margin services. Can you include services that use inference, that have high margin (like a software factory, or agents for your customers)? If yes, then your inference services will be insulated from being commoditized.

I ask these questions because I've been on the wrong side of a few technology cycles, and the right side of a few others, and the pattern looks the same every time. At my former company Zenedge, which Oracle acquired, I watched a security capability that once felt proprietary get absorbed into cloud infrastructure within a few years.

At Viewdle, another former company which Google acquired, compute-intensive computer vision went from exotic to commodity even faster. At Cast AI, I've spent years watching Kubernetes infrastructure costs get optimized away by software, not by companies buying more hardware. Now I'm watching the same cycle begin again in AI tokens and inference spend, and the instinct to build rather than orchestrate is the instinct that cost companies the most in the last two cycles.

For carriers, the stakes are higher than for any company I've worked with before, because the capital involved is enormous and the decision is hard to reverse. A carrier that bets a few hundred million dollars on the wrong GPU infrastructure locks itself into a cost structure for years. Competitors that chose a partner are free to put that capital into what sets their networks apart.

The carriers who get this right will be the ones who treat build-versus-partner as a genuine strategic decision, and who put their capital into the layer where carriers can actually differentiate. Get that sequencing right, and infrastructure spend turns into a revenue line. Or if you get it backwards, it becomes a cost center you'll be explaining to your board for the next five years.

Laurent Gil is the co-founder and president at Cast AI, the leading Kubernetes automation platform. He is responsible for product and business development. He was co-founder and Chief Product and Business Officer at Zenedge, acquired by Oracle in 2018. Laurent was also CEO and co-founder of Viewdle, acquired by Google in 2012. This Expert Opinion is Exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

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