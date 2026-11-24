WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2026 – Fiber broadband providers and consumer advocates were not happy about the Trump administration allowing SpaceX to remain in its main broadband grant program without accepting cash.

That might appear not to be ideal for the satellite ISP, but critics said the arrangement struck by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration would effectively block federally funded competition to SpaceX in rural areas.

On Monday NTIA announced a new model contract that would see states award $0 grants to SpaceX under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program in exchange for the company committing to serve the same locations it had bid for and won.

State broadband offices can sign on to those terms, thus preventing BEAD funding from going to another provider in the affected areas, or they can rebid the locations SpaceX was supposed to serve in their state. Spending on newly selected providers would be capped at something “comparable to” what SpaceX was going to be paid.

Because SpaceX’s bids were much lower than any terrestrial provider, it would be difficult in practice for states to rebid SpaceX’s locations, according to Gigi Sohn, executive director of the American Association for Public Broadband.

“What Starlink has succeeded in doing, and what NTIA has enabled, is delaying broadband service to nearly 475,000 rural locations for the past two years, as well as blocking competitors from receiving federal and state funding to deploy in the future,” she said in a post on LinkedIn Tuesday.

Fiber Broadband CEO Gary Bolton said something similar in a statement Tuesday . He said the model contract “risks up to 14 years of dependence on a single provider, with limited accountability if service falls short” and that “requiring states to find another provider at a comparable cost to Starlink’s original award makes that choice impractical in many communities.”

BEAD commitments can last up to 14 years, since providers have four years to deploy and then have to continue meeting minimum requirements for another 10 years.

Bolton said FBA wanted SpaceX’s locations to instead be eligible for BEAD’s upcoming cleanup round, which was aimed at scooping up stranded areas that were ineligible during last year’s bidding rounds due to mapping errors or defaults in other programs.

NTIA declined to comment.

In a statement Monday, NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth said that “this new agreement has the potential to save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars while getting more Americans connected faster — another clear example of the Benefit of the Bargain delivering for the American people.”

Contracting disputes

An NTIA official said Monday that SpaceX had approached the agency after months of stalled contract negotiations in states where it won funding under BEAD.

The company didn’t like the financial reporting requirements and default penalties states were trying to institute, but said it was willing to commit to meeting BEAD minimum service requirements at the locations it had bid for and won.

Earlier this year SpaceX had sought exemptions from BEAD rules similar to what was outlined in the model contract – like no financial reporting requirements and no default penalties – but didn’t offer to forego its funding. The agency refused at the time.

The NTIA official also said Monday that it was possible Amazon, the other satellite BEAD participant, or a fixed wireless provider could successfully submit bids comparable to SpaceX’s if states wanted to go that route.

A state official said it appeared from questions asked during an online call with NTIA Monday that several states were at least considering trying to rebid.

According to a Connected Nation tally, SpaceX had been in line for about $738 million in exchange for getting service to 476,000 rural homes and businesses. The money was supposed to pay for extra capacity in its satellite broadband network that would ensure customers received service in line with BEAD’s minimum requirements.

Drew Garner, policy director at the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, said in a statement to Broadband Breakfast that SpaceX’s willingness to turn down its grants suggested preventing subsidized rural competition was more important.

“Starlink’s network was already built, so there was never a reason for BEAD to pay for it,” he said. “SpaceX traded grant money it didn’t need for a contract states can’t enforce and, given NTIA’s rebid price cap, can’t refuse.”

Garner, Sohn, and Bolton were each of the mind that SpaceX’s satellite broadband wasn’t as reliable or scalable as terrestrial options, and that in the absence of SpaceX’s bids rural areas would have had a superior broadband option.

SpaceX’s speeds are generally slower than fiber or fixed wireless, but they have been improving. An Ookla analysis earlier this month found 40 percent of SpaceX’s U.S. subscribers were able to receive BEAD-compliant speeds in the first half of 2026, up from less than 19 percent in the first half of 2025.

SpaceX letter

In a Tuesday letter SpaceX sent to many state broadband offices, the company said it was refusing funding because it was already able to offer speeds in excess of program requirements in its BEAD service areas.

“SpaceX will not, and cannot, accept BEAD funding to complete a job already accomplished with private investment,” SpaceX vice president Lauren Dreyer wrote to states. “To address any misplaced concern that residents at SpaceX-awarded BEAD locations could be left behind, SpaceX offers a binding contractual commitment with identical broadband obligations to those applied to recipients of BEAD funding, at zero cost to the state, the BEAD program, or the taxpayer.”