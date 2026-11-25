After Extended Review, FCC Approves Verizon Copper Retirement in Nine States
The FCC did not automatically approve the request in September after pushback from state and local officials
The FCC did not automatically approve the request in September after pushback from state and local officials
The company will have to have its first unit in orbit by November 2033, and compete the constellation by November 2040
Huawei was convicted on 10 counts, though jurors rejected the most serious racketeering charge
Starlink is giving up about $660 million in BEAD money if states agree to adhere to NTIA’s voluntary streamlined zero outlay agreement
Carriers are about to make the same mistake companies made twice before with CPUs and GPUs