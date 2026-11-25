WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2026 – The broadband industry wants House lawmakers to pass a Senate-approved permitting package before the end of the year.

The House Rules Committee said Wednesday it would meet Monday to consider the bill. If it advanced without any changes, the House would then vote on whether to take up the bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has been trying to shore up attendance among House Republicans after many lost their seats in the midterm elections. He’ll want to gather as many as possible, given the party’s slim majority and mixed feelings about the bill among House Democrats.

The Bipartisan American Affordability & Jobs Act, or BAAJA, makes sweeping changes to federal permitting law aimed at allowing projects to move forward faster. The broadband industry likes the legislation because it would exempt certain broadband projects from time-consuming environmental reviews.

“Lengthy, duplicative federal permitting reviews continue to delay broadband deployment, slow construction, drive up costs, and put federal buildout deadlines at risk,” broadband trade group USTelecom wrote in a Wednesday letter to Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “These challenges are particularly significant for projects crossing federal lands, where providers often face multiple and lengthy layers of federal review.”

USTelecom organized the letter, which was signed by more than 50 state-level trade groups and ISPs. AT&T and Verizon signed on, as did regional and middle-mile fiber providers like Altafiber and Ziply.

T-Mobile, which has been less focused on expanding its fiber network, did not sign on, nor did the national cable operators.

BAAJA’s broadband provisions were indeed focused on fiber. The bill would create an exemption under the National Environmental Policy Act for federally funded wireline projects on rights-of-way that had already been analyzed.

It would also exempt upgrades on existing fiber lines from NEPA, regardless of how a project was funded.

NEPA requires the government to consider the potential environmental impacts of federally funded or approved projects, and projects requiring permits on federal land. The resulting reviews can be time-consuming, much to the chagrin of ISPs looking to get projects done quickly.

Researchers like bill requiring BEAD dashboard

When the Senate passed BAAJA on Nov. 19, the chamber also unanimously passed the Accelerating Broadband Permits Act. The measure will now be considered by the House.

The bill would require the Commerce Department to create a public dashboard for tracking projects under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

It would also require the agency to publicly post semiannual reports on the program’s progress from state broadband offices. The agency isn’t currently required to make those available, but they contain information that will be important for oversight of the program, Pew Charitable Trusts said in a Wednesday statement .

“Timely data will show where construction is on pace, where it is falling behind, and where extra attention may be needed to meet the program’s four-year deployment deadlines and reach universal service,” Kathryn de Wit, director of Pew’s broadband access initiative, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Senator Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., for championing this bipartisan measure. We urge the House to follow the Senate’s lead and send this bill to the president’s desk."