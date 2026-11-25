WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission approved Wednesday SpaceX’s application to launch 1 million data centers into orbit.

The company will have to launch one unit into orbit by Nov. 25, 2033, the agency said in its approval order. SpaceX will have until November 2038 to deploy half the planned constellation, and until November 2040 to launch all 1 million orbital data centers.