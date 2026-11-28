WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2026 – A bipartisan bill backed by Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, would give railroads 60 days to decide whether broadband providers can install equipment on their property. His office will bring that perspective to a Dec. 1 discussion on speeding infrastructure construction.

Landsman’s legislative assistant and foreign policy adviser Brad Tauber, whose portfolio includes telecommunications policy, joins the 11:15 a.m. panel, “Permitting Reform and the AI Race,” at Broadband and AI in the Next Congress at the National Press Club.

He appears alongside INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering and NTCA’s Brian Ford. Law360 senior telecom reporter Christopher Cole moderates.

Crossing the tracks

Landsman is a cosponsor of the Broadband and Telecommunications RAIL Act, introduced by Rep. John Joyce, R-Penn. It would require railroads to approve or deny certain applications to place broadband or telecommunications equipment in their rights of way within 60 days.

The bill would limit grounds for denial to safety or substantial interference with railroad infrastructure and allow providers or railroads to seek relief from the FCC. The Energy and Commerce Committee approved it 51 to 0 in December 2025.

At an INCOMPAS policy summit in February, Landsman said bipartisan cooperation would be essential to passing permitting reform. “The vision of connecting every American [to broadband] is so important,” he said, Broadband Breakfast reported.

A telecommunications and security portfolio

Tauber’s portfolio covers national security, foreign affairs and matters before the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Communications and Technology Subcommittee, according to his Foundation for Defense of Democracies biography. Landsman also sits on that subcommittee.

Tauber’s policy work has focused on foreign telecommunications and emerging technology as national security issues, the biography says. His broader committee portfolio also brings him into the policy area encompassing broadband infrastructure.

Before joining Landsman’s office, Tauber worked in construction project management in San Diego, according to HillGraph, a congressional staffing database. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in political science and history.

Data centers and public disclosure

Landsman has also worked on data center legislation. In September, he joined Reps. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in introducing the No Secrets for Data Centers Act, aimed at nondisclosure agreements that keep project details from the public.

Landsman opens the Dec. 1 program with a 9:10 a.m. fireside chat. Another aide, Tashia Roberson-Wing, joins the afternoon panel on data center power and ratepayers.

What to watch at 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress'

How could the RAIL Act change the time and cost of building broadband across railroad rights of way?

What would Tauber suggest Congress prioritize in permitting reform, and where does he see room for bipartisan agreement?

How should lawmakers balance faster infrastructure development with public access to information about data center projects?

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