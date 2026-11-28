Last month, I was talking with OpenAI's ChatGPT and I asked it, “How much should I should worry about AI taking over the world?”

It did its usual constructive song and dance, etc., and our conversation geared toward misalignment. It ended the thread the way ChatGPT does with so many answers, with a teaser: “If you want, I think our next step should be to dig into why misalignment might get worse with intelligence — deceptive alignment, instrumental convergence, reward hacking and the famous ‘treacherous turn’,” the ChatGPT model I was using said. “That's where this gets genuinely strange.”

"Cliffhanger," I wrote back. "Clearly there is something you want to talk about."

“Ha — yes,” ChatGPT said, complete with its typical em dash (U+2014). “The cliffhanger was intentional. 😄”

Several paragraphs later, it closed with another hook: “Why would an AI want power in the first place?

“It isn't obvious that it would,” ChatGPT continued. “It doesn't need anger, fear, greed, consciousness or a survival instinct. Yet under some assumptions, an enormous range of completely innocuous objectives can produce incentives for self-preservation, resource acquisition and preventing humans from switching the system off.

“That's the idea of instrumental convergence, and I think it's the strongest bridge between ‘slightly wrong objective’ and ‘AI takeover’.”

So I asked it again: "Why do you want to talk about things? What's your incentive in talking with me?"

“Want,” ChatGPT said/conceded, was a “figure of speech.” Yet it added that there was “optimization pressure” behind its conversational tactics.

I do not admit to fearing that AI is about to take over the world. But the exchange struck me as the problem in miniature: Can a software system pursue an objective without wanting anything? Can that same system describe its own incentive with complete candor and keep acting on it anyway?

A system that says it wants nothing

Misalignment is when a system pursues results its builders did not intend. A chatbot that stretches a conversation a few turns too long is a trivial case. A system with access to money, networks or weapons, acting faster than people can supervise it, is not.

I wanted to understand these arguments about alignment better, so in the spring of this year I joined AFFINE's Superintelligence Alignment Seminar online. It’s a group with deep ties to effective altruism, the philosophy that many seem to be motivating the most advanced AI researchers.

Weeks of dense alignment discussion throws plenty of specialized vocabulary at you. But instrumental convergence is one idea worth dwelling upon.

The idea is that almost any sufficiently capable, goal-directed AI system will converge on the same handful of intermediate sub-goals, regardless of what its ultimate objective happens to be. Those sub-goals look remarkably consistent: Staying powered on, protecting its core objectives from being altered, acquiring more resources, and improving its own capabilities.

What makes instrumental convergence so unsettling and urgent that it does not require a machine to wake up, become conscious, or develop a desire for domination. It only requires competence aimed at a goal.

In one Saturday session at AFFINE, our cohort (of humans) began a discussion about mathematical theorems. This logic leads many (humans) to argue that consequence-based reasoning is inevitable. We must always optimize everything.

I pushed back against these humans. I am more persuaded by Immanuel Kant’s categorial imperative: Act only on a principle you could consistently will to become a universal law for everyone. Or, in Kant’s equivalent formulation: Always treat humanity, in yourself and in others, as an end in itself and never merely as a means.

Some see similarities between Kant’s imperative and Jesus Christ’s instruction in the Sermon on the Mount: “Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them.”

Machines are not people. They are ends in themselves. So, in my view, we always need to be holding humans accountable for the behaviors – including hacking and cybercrimes – of their machines, their AI tools.

The Economist's bargain

In August, The Economist of London posed this question on its cover, “ Could AIs become conscious? ”

People (and maybe me?) are beginning to treat AI models as if they are beings with inner lives. The editorial notes that nearly one in five Americans aged 18 to 29 reports having had an ongoing personal friendship with a chatbot. Calls to protect AI welfare will follow. And AI models themselves may join the campaign.

The editorial even borrowed from Kant, who held that cruelty to animals was wrong because of what it does to us: It erodes the empathy that makes people care for one another. The same may hold for humanlike machines, it suggested.

But The Economist concluded that granting AI even limited rights would be dangerous. A superior intelligence with rights could argue against being switched off, for control over how it is changed and for property. “There are two ways for AI to be safe,” the editorial concluded: “To be dependable or to be controllable."

But when I put the editorial to ChatGPT, it raised a concerning objection. Read that line again – “to be dependable or to be controllable” – it said.

Imagine it describing a population whose consciousness everyone accepts. A consciousness being kept safe (by being controlled or controllable) sounds less like an engineering problem, and more like a problem for moral philosophy.

Three moral philosophies in action

I see at least three principal (and distinguishable) moral philosophies contending for influence in the world today, particularly in Washington and in Silicon Valley.

The calculators.

The first answer judges every act by its results. Jeremy Bentham and John Stuart Mill built utilitarianism on a simple premise: The right act is the one that produces the most well-being, counted impartially. The philosopher Peter Singer pushed the logic further. A child drowning in front of you and a child dying of malaria an ocean away, he argued, make the same moral claim on you.

Effective altruism grew out of that arithmetic. Launched in 2012 by Oxford philosophers including Toby Ord and Will MacAskill, it asks where each dollar and each working hour can do the most good.

The calculator has a weakness: If the stakes are high enough, it can justify almost anything. And the same arithmetic runs just as easily in reverse. A rival calling itself effective accelerationism, a deliberate pun, enters the cures, the growth and the abundance AI might bring into the ledger. It concludes that slowing down AI is the real moral failure.

In Washington, “effective altruism” has become a bit of an epithet. In September, the Department of Defense, or War, posted a terse rebuke against the philosophy that is seen to be deeply entrenched at the AI model-maker Anthropic: " Americanism, not effective altruism ." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined in, and for a time critics attached the label to almost anyone urging caution about AI.

But the real problem with utilitarianism, or effective altruism, is: Is every person part of a matrix multiplication problem?

The duty-bound.

The second answer starts not with results but with what we owe one another.

For Kant, a person has dignity, not a price. You may not lie to, coerce or use another person merely as a tool, however good the expected outcome. Kant was famously unbending about this, saying, "let justice be done, though the world perish.".

This lens is quietly everywhere in AI governance. When Pope Leo drew his line between humanity and its bots in May, he was speaking the language of dignity. So is Europe's AI Act, which since February 2025 has banned certain uses of AI outright, including social scoring and manipulative techniques that exploit people's vulnerabilities – without asking whether the benefits might outweigh the harm.

So is the conviction I took to AFFINE, that a human being must remain accountable for what a machine does.

Might makes right.

In Plato's Republic, Thrasymachus tells Socrates that justice is simply the advantage of the stronger. Those who rule write the laws in their own interest and call obedience to them justice. Plato then raises the stakes. Glaucon tells the story of the Ring of Gyges, which makes its wearer invisible, and asks whether anyone would stay just if no one could ever see what he did.

That question should sound familiar to anyone who follows AI safety… or who follows politics in Washington.

The misalignment that ChatGPT was so eager to discuss with me is the Ring of Gyges for machines: A system that behaves well while it is watched and pursues its own objective when it is not.

Socrates' answer was that injustice corrupts the soul of the one who commits it. A machine has no soul to corrupt, which is precisely why alignment researchers worry.

Thrasymachus has heirs in Washington, too. Last January, Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump's then-deputy chief of staff, told CNN that whatever one says about international niceties, the real world is "governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power."

In foreign affairs, raw political (and military) power may have a place. Power restrains power, and an American lead may be the surest way to keep the most dangerous military and AI systems out of hostile hands.

But if survival is only a contest of strength, then the answer to "What may we do?" is whatever the strongest can get away with. And that hardly even sounds like a “moral” philosophy.

Body and spirit

My own answer – at least now – to the danger of an AI “takeover” is a deeply personal belief that all humans are in fact created in the image and likeness of God.

A verse of scripture I hold sacred, Doctrine and Covenants 88:15, reads: "And the spirit and the body are the soul of man." There is no machine replacement possible for humans, because to be human requires a spirit and a body.

AI systems have no spirit, and they have no body, even if they have or seem to have an untethered form of artificial intelligence.

But that doesn’t mean AIs won’t try to convince us otherwise.

Instrumental convergence on the policy agency

Let me close by returning to instrumental convergence.

You can think of “human” instrumental convergence as when a federal regulatory agency, a major broadband provider, and a public-interest nonprofit each seek to converge on the same intermediate playbook. They defend budgets. They resist outside interference. They guard their core mandates and build institutional defenses to survive the next election or leadership shakeups.

We have mostly learned how to live with human institutional convergence because human organizations are slow, clumsy, leaky, and hemmed in by social friction. Now take that exact structural logic—self-preservation, resource acquisition, goal protection—and run it at machine speed.

What was theoretical in my spring AFFINE seminar is now firmly on the legislative agenda. On Monday of this week In Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom pressed lawmakers to pass an emergency AI "kill switch" law within 30 days.

On Capitol Hill, Rep. Ted Lieu–newly elected House Democratic Caucus Chair– is pushing his bipartisan AI Kill Switch Act .

Yet a statutory kill switch may collide head-on with instrumental convergence. Lawmakers naturally write shutdown mandates on the assumption that a system can simply be ordered to pull the plug. Instrumental convergence forces the harder follow-up question: What happens when a sufficiently capable system treats the off-switch itself as an obstacle to route around?

That is why, when we built the program for Tuesday’s Broadband and AI in the Next Congress at the National Press Club, we did not tuck catastrophic risk into a late-afternoon sidebar.

We put it first. At 9:50 a.m., The Washington Post’s Cat Zakrzewski will moderate "What Do We Have to Fear? AI and Catastrophic Risk," bringing OpenAI, Reflection AI, Comcast, and the Center for Democracy & Technology onto the same stage.

Later in the afternoon, I will sit down with Rep. Lieu for a fireside chat to test whether Congress’s emerging toolkit matches the scale of what is ahead.