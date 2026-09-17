Data Center

House Passes Bill Aimed at Addressing Impact of Data Centers on Energy Costs

The legislation passed Wednesday would require state utility regulators to consider a standard by which utilities charge data centers for the full cost of the new power

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
House Passes Bill Aimed at Addressing Impact of Data Centers on Energy Costs
Photo of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, on Mariam Zuhaib/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2206 (AP) — The House overwhelmingly approved a bill Wednesday that aims to have artificial intelligence data centers pay for their substantial energy needs as lawmakers used what was expected to be their final day in Washington before the midterm elections to address a growing voter concern.

The legislation would require state utility regulators to consider a standard by which utilities charge data centers for the full cost of the new power and transmission upgrades needed to serve them. The bill passed by a vote of 417-3.

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Data Center Energy AI Frank Pallone Committee on Energy and Commerce Mike Johnson Steve Scalise Donald Trump Gabe Evans AP

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