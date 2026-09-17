House Passes Bill Aimed at Addressing Impact of Data Centers on Energy Costs
The legislation passed Wednesday would require state utility regulators to consider a standard by which utilities charge data centers for the full cost of the new power
The legislation passed Wednesday would require state utility regulators to consider a standard by which utilities charge data centers for the full cost of the new power
Maryland-based Bloosurf told the FCC it had seen 2.5 GHz interference since 2020.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said that an auction in the band would be years away
The FCC should approve pending satellite direct-to-device applications and reject stale objections that only slow U.S. leadership.
“Fiber isn’t just wiring for today’s Internet – it’s the load-bearing infrastructure for whatever comes next,” USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter said,
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