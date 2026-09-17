House Passes Bill Aimed at Addressing Impact of Data Centers on Energy Costs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2206 (AP) — The House overwhelmingly approved a bill Wednesday that aims to have artificial intelligence data centers pay for their substantial energy needs as lawmakers used what was expected to be their final day in Washington before the midterm elections to address a growing voter concern.

The legislation would require state utility regulators to consider a standard by which utilities charge data centers for the full cost of the new power and transmission upgrades needed to serve them. The bill passed by a vote of 417-3.