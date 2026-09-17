Michael O'Reilly: Making Progress on D2D Satellite Services

The massive rebirth of the American satellite industry has produced one of the hottest, most compelling sectors in communications. While fixed satellite broadband has dominated the conversation over satellite’s resurgence so far, mobile broadband available anywhere in the world is likely to be the next big thing, giving consumers greater smartphone mobility and connectivity.

This progress stems from the entrepreneurial drive within satellite companies, the industry’s rejection of outdated narratives, and the FCC’s forward-leaning policy vision.

The critical next step is for the FCC to authorize additional next-generation satellites that can offer satellite-based mobile broadband services directly to mobile devices, complementing the U.S. world-leading terrestrial mobile wireless services and producing more competition, greater consumer choice, reduced subsidy needs, and continued U.S. global leadership.

A key breakthrough in satellite innovation has been the deployment of new constellations of satellites, with advanced phased array technologies in low-Earth orbit (hence the name LEO Satellites). Their proximity to the Earth, combined with vast technological innovations, is making fast, reliable mobile broadband via satellite a real possibility for the mass market.

While subject to change, several integrated LEO systems are leading the pack, including Starlink, the Amazon/Globalstar announced merger, and the AST/Ligado network partnership. These companies are well positioned to deploy direct-to-device services (D2D), helping deliver wireless signals—in association with nationwide wireless carriers—to mostly remote, unserved areas.

Although some questions may continue, that opportunity now depends less on proving the technology than on further clearing the regulatory path for wider deployment.

Additional FCC engagement needed

Expanding D2D to more consumers and enhancing its capabilities will require additional FCC engagement. This April, the agency reaffirmed current satellite licensees’ exclusive rights and their ability to maximize spectrum use. While seemingly minor, the reaffirmation was crucial: critics had sought to divide existing bands and delay progress by years. With exclusivity settled, there is no need to relitigate it. At a time when other nations are racing to lead in next-generation satellite communications, repeatedly reopening settled issues only benefits America’s competitors. The Commission’s clarity also underscored a core reality—certain spectrum bands remain foundational for space-based mobile broadband.

Likewise, market participants and experts alike agree that future satellite mobile broadband offerings require large spectrum blocks, albeit not necessarily additional ones. Such blocks allow industry players to move beyond simple emergency messaging services and narrowband transmission. Accordingly, Starlink, Amazon, and AST have secured access to significant mobile satellite spectrum resources needed for execution and growth. Providers will be able to support a range of important services, including wearables, vehicles, public safety, the industrial and enterprise Internet of Things, and critical infrastructure.

So, what is needed next? The simple answer is for the FCC to continue to fulfill its vision by allowing LEO D2D systems to expand operations and come online. Greenlighting pending applications will enable America’s world-class wireless providers to address a small but missing component of their offerings. Just as important, it will help ensure that our nation retains its leadership in the global satellite marketplace, which other nations seek to challenge and supersede. Few should be surprised that China and Europe want to dislodge America’s standing in the satellite marketplace. America should not make that job any easier by allowing outdated objections to delay appropriate progress.

Inevitably, the FCC will face some stale arguments about nearby D2D causing interference to nearby GPS or others when using traditional licensed spectrum bands and should reject them, as it has in the past. Setting aside the current conversation on unlicensed bands where interference is still being reviewed, FCC expert engineers have repeatedly examined the issue in these licensed bands and concluded that it does not hinder neighboring use. Even if critics ignore the agency’s analysis, there is overwhelming real-world evidence that such interference is not an issue; in fact, satellite services have communicated with smartphones for years in these bands without problems.

Consider that right now, more than 100 million Apple devices already use Globalstar’s LEO system for narrowband services, while millions of Samsung and Pixel devices rely on Ligado’s satellite spectrum for narrowband connectivity. Put in perspective, over one-third of the U.S. mobile device industry is satellite-capable today, and such use has not produced any legitimate harmful interference claims from its neighboring band users. And any claims of new interference unique to satellite mobile broadband services in satellite bands should not be accepted at face value.

Similarly, the Commission may face regurgitated demands for a new processing round for mobile satellite services systems as part of a license transfer request. The Commission previously rejected this noxious notion for good reason: it would be unprecedented in satellite licensing, run counter to decades of FCC decisions in mobile satellite services, and create needless delays and uncertainty in D2D offerings. Oh, and it runs counter to the law governing license transfers. Arguably, a new processing round is intended to do just that: complicate the process and postpone progress. The agency can continue to see through this tactic.

There should be little debate that mobile satellite communications would not have achieved so much without the FCC’s leadership. America’s leading global position in satellite communications – particularly in the LEO market – is due, in part, to the satellite vision of Chairman Brendan Carr, his fellow Commissioners, and strong voices within the Trump Administration.

Now the Commission has an opportunity to finish the job. Part of that agenda is vibrant wireless-satellite partnerships to ensure uniform connectivity across our lands. The Commission can further complement this by acting on pending matters before it, thereby expanding D2D reach and functionality. That’s a winning formula for everyone, especially consumers.

Michael O’Rielly is currently President at MPORielly Consulting Inc., Visiting Fellow at the Hudson Institute, Senior Fellow at the Media Institute, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Free State Foundation, and Member of the International Advisory Committee of APCO Worldwide. He served as a Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission from 2013 through 2020. Before joining the FCC, Mr. O’Rielly held a variety of leading staff positions during 20 years on Capitol Hill in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, ending as Policy Advisor in the Office of the Senate Republican Whip. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

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