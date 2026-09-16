FCC Relaunches Tech Advisory Council to Guide Spectrum, AI and 6G Policy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 - The Federal Communications Commission is relaunching its Technological Advisory Council (TAC) on October 1, 2026, with a renewed commitment to “embedding world‑class engineering expertise directly into the policymaking process.” Agency leaders say the move is designed to keep the FCC ahead of emerging challenges and opportunities shaping the future of connectivity in the United States, as the communications landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace.

The TAC brings together specialists from industry, academia and the public sector to produce guidance on core connectivity technologies. Under the revamped remit, the council will focus on spectrum sharing, cellular and wireless systems, and the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in communications networks.