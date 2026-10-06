Starlink Still Rural For Now: New Street Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2026 – SpaceX’s satellite broadband service is still aimed at mostly rural areas, according to a Tuesday report from New Street Research.

In another analysis, the firm estimated SpaceX’s Starlink service could have the capacity to serve nearly 18 percent of U.S. households.

That’s if the company launches 20,000 of its next-generation satellites, and if federal regulators grant the company’s request to remove limits on overlapping satellite beams.

Using survey data from Recon Analytics, New Street found in its Tuesday report that 17 percent of Starlink’s gross new subscribers had never subscribed to broadband before, up from 2023 but flat over the last four quarters.

That’s compared to an industry average of about 10 percent, the report said.

“As Starlink expands into more suburban and urban markets, we should see the share of ‘new to industry’ decline,” analysts wrote. “That hasn’t happened yet, implying Starlink still remains more of a rural phenomenon.”

The report was authored by David Barden, Vikash Harlalka, and Ryan Smyth.

New Street estimated Starlink currently had about 4 million U.S. subscribers. The firm expects that to approach 12 million by 2030.

A May Ookla report found that in the fourth quarter of 2025, about 45 percent of Starlink users experience speeds that meet federal thresholds for high-speed broadband, a large increase from 17 percent in the first quarter of that year.

Starlink’s share of gross adds that came from a cable provider was 21 percent, and fixed wireless was 14 percent. Those were both up from 2023, cable’s share was lower than its market share, and fixed wireless’s was higher.

“One of the most important investor questions we receive is how will Starlink impact Big Cable’s incumbent broadband market share,” the analysts wrote. “We haven’t seen much evidence of this so far, but it doesn’t mean it's never coming.”

Starlink capacity

In another report published Monday, New Street published the results of a detailed modeling of a full constellation of Starlink’s newest satellites. Based on that, the firm estimated Starlink would have the capacity to serve nearly 18 percent of U.S. households by 2035.

That assumes a constellation of 20,000 Starlink V3 satellites, and that the Federal Communications Commission grants a request from SpaceX to allow more overlapping satellite beams. An FCC vote last week to open up more spectrum for satellite downlink will be a boon for satellite broadband, New Street said, and was factored into the analysis.

It also assumed 25 percent of consumers in any given market would want to subscribe to Starlink — a metric that’s relevant because the physical closeness of households in an area affects how well it can be served via satellite.

If every consumer in the U.S. were clamoring for Starlink — a “slightly absurd” scenario for any ISP — the company would be able to serve about 26 percent of households, New Street estimated.

The firm’s estimates for actual Starlink broadband subscribers in 2035 is 12 percent of households. That excludes Starlink Roam plans, which allow subscribers to connect vehicles like RVs and boats.

SpaceX currently has FCC approval for 15,000 total Starlink satellites, and recently launched the first 26 of the V3 satellites New Street modeled. Launching the much larger V3 satellites requires SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket, which is still being tested.

SpaceX has asked the FCC for permission to launch a 100,000-satellite constellation, which it said would include newer units that could provide even more capacity.

New Street said that wouldn’t be worth the $14 billion it would cost if broadband were the only use case for those satellites, since capacity would likely outstrip demand. But it’s possible the units could support new services like mobile backhaul or connected vehicles, which analysts said would make the giant capacity increase worthwhile.

The report was written by Barden, James Ratzer, and Pierre Ferragu.