FCC

FCC Rolls Back Environmental Reviews to Speed Wireless Deployments

The agency also voted to make more spectrum available for satellite broadband

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
FCC Rolls Back Environmental Reviews to Speed Wireless Deployments
Screenshot of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr holding a press conference after the agency's meeting Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to roll back its environmental review requirements, open up additional spectrum for satellite broadband, and update rules for some ultra-wideband devices.

The National Environmental Policy Act requires federal agencies to consider environmental effects before beginning infrastructure projects, and the review process can take months. The FCC has interpreted NEPA to apply to wireless equipment and towers deployed under one of its spectrum licenses.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A of '150 Years of American Telecommunications'

Sign up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
FCC Brendan Carr NEPA Anna Gomez CTIA Joel Taubenblatt Verizon SpaceX Harold Feld

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Rolls Back Environmental Reviews to Speed Wireless Deployments FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Washington Signs Seven BEAD Grants BEAD Colorado Cancels $100 Million BEAD Award After Finding Misuse of Funds NTIA FCC to Supreme Court: Don't Review Location Data Fines Again AT&T Broadband Breakfast Updates Oct. 1 Online Conference on America250 / Telecom150 Infrastructure