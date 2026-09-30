FCC Rolls Back Environmental Reviews to Speed Wireless Deployments
The agency also voted to make more spectrum available for satellite broadband
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to roll back its environmental review requirements, open up additional spectrum for satellite broadband, and update rules for some ultra-wideband devices.
The National Environmental Policy Act requires federal agencies to consider environmental effects before beginning infrastructure projects, and the review process can take months. The FCC has interpreted NEPA to apply to wireless equipment and towers deployed under one of its spectrum licenses.
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