Tribal Broadband Is About Sovereignty, Not Just Speed

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 — Tribal broadband is not simply a faster connection. For tribal nations, panelists said Wednesday, durable infrastructure can preserve language, extend health care and education, support economic development and strengthen sovereignty, but only when tribes control the choices shaping their networks.

That connection between culture and infrastructure emerged during a Broadband Breakfast Live Online discussion on tribal broadband and adoption. The conversation ranged from fiber and satellites to open-access networks, spectrum rights, data sovereignty and the cost of helping residents get online.

“We want our members to learn the language. We want other people to learn the language,” said Rob Griffin, tribal broadband director for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “But to do so, we have to have good infrastructure.”

The Choctaw Nation began pursuing fiber after encountering a school limited to satellite internet, Griffin said. It has since received $110 million in grants and is building 1,000 miles of fiber alongside fixed wireless connections. Such networks can support language programs, remote work, testing and telehealth for decades.

Infrastructure and sovereignty

Federal investment has helped accelerate tribal deployments. Christopher Mitchell, director of the Community Broadband Networks initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, said his organization is tracking about 190 tribal networks, including roughly 100 already operating.

Yet funding programs have not always respected tribes’ political status or practical needs. Mapping remains incomplete, applications require expertise many nations lack and federal rules can change after tribes invest time and money. Trust can evaporate when promised awards are later withdrawn. Mitchell also criticized pressure on tribes to accept Starlink service in exchange for access to other broadband resources.

“That decision needs to be made by the tribe and not by the federal government trying to force them,” Mitchell said.

Satellite service may work for remote homes that fiber or terrestrial wireless cannot reach, panelists said, but it does not offer the same permanence or local control. Griffin noted that satellites have limited lifespans and can be repositioned, degraded or withdrawn, leaving communities dependent on decisions made elsewhere.

From the operating side, Adam Puckett, vice president of sales for North America at software company COS Systems, drew a distinction between temporary access and assets communities can build upon.

“Starlink is not infrastructure. It is connectivity,” Puckett said. “We want a long-term asset on the back of which we can build economic development. We can build educational opportunities. We can build health care opportunities.”

Partnerships that preserve control

Owning infrastructure does not require a tribe to operate every service itself. Open-access models can allow a tribal nation to retain its fiber while outside providers compete to deliver retail internet service, he said.

That arrangement can lower entry costs, reduce duplicate construction and bring technical support to small networks.

The approach is especially useful where a few hundred or thousand subscribers cannot support separate billing, customer service and network operations systems. Neighboring communities may also benefit by connecting through tribal projects, while tribes gain regional routes, redundancy and negotiating power.

Those partnerships work only when providers approach tribes as governments and long-term collaborators, Griffin said. “Don’t walk in like a salesperson. Walk in like a partner,” he said. “Be very transparent. Be open.”

Adoption remains the final test. Puckett said outreach must begin before construction so residents understand that broadband can deliver more than entertainment. Mitchell said affordability, devices and digital skills are persistent barriers, particularly because new users can face scams and fraud.

At the household level, Griffin said families still must choose among internet, mobile service and other necessities. Sustainable tribal broadband therefore requires both reliable infrastructure and support that makes service usable.

No single technology or business model fits every tribe, the panelists said.

Fiber, wireless, satellites, shared networks and outside partnerships each have roles. The measure of success is whether tribes retain authority over the infrastructure, data and relationships that will shape their communities for generations.