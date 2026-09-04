Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on September 30, 2026 – Tribal Broadband and Adoption

What's working, where momentum is building, and how federal agencies, ISPs, and industry partners can strengthen support for tribal initiatives.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

2 min read
Broadband Breakfast on September 30, 2026 – Tribal Broadband and Adoption

Federal investment in tribal broadband has grown significantly in recent years, yet adoption rates in these communities continue to lag behind the national average. Closing the adoption gap in tribal areas calls for approaches that account for the distinct governance, geographic, and community conditions of tribal lands. This session looks at what's working, where momentum is building, and how federal agencies, ISPs, and industry partners can strengthen their support for tribal broadband initiatives.

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Broadband Breakfast Live Online is a FREE broadband news webcast on broadband technology and internet policy. It takes place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
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Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited.
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

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