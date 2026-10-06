AI

Wicker: Data Centers Can Boost Economy Without Raising Utility Bills

The Mississippi Republican says data centers can support the AI race

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

3 min read
Wicker: Data Centers Can Boost Economy Without Raising Utility Bills
Photo of Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2026 – Data centers can fuel the nation’s artificial intelligence industry without forcing ordinary utility customers to pay for the infrastructure needed to power them, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said.

Wicker, in an Oct. 5 Op-ed, pointed to Mississippi as an example of how data center companies, utilities and state officials can work together to expand computing capacity while limiting costs for households and businesses.

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