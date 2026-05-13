AI Power Demand Is Outpacing Grid Buildout
Utilities are struggling to connect large data centers quickly enough to maintain reliability, panelists said.
Utilities are struggling to connect large data centers quickly enough to maintain reliability, panelists said.
Illinois Governor expresses frustration at being one of the last to receive NTIA approval.
A Nebraska ISP is claiming the first subscriber on BEAD infrastructure.
The two-term senator has championed rural broadband access.
The group finds an exponential growing need for spectrum to support emergent space operations.