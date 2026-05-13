AI Power Demand Is Outpacing Grid Buildout

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 – Artificial Intelligence and large-scale data centers are driving electricity demand faster than utilities can expand generation and transmission infrastructure, energy regulators said Tuesday.

Panelists speaking at a United States Energy Association event warned that gigawatt-scale data centers are increasingly requesting grid interconnections within one to three years, while transmission projects can take seven years or more to complete.

“The speed and the size of these loads” are creating major reliability challenges, said Fritz Herve, vice president of government affairs at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.