After Competitive Summer, Broadband Prices Ticking Up: MoffettNathanson

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2026 – After a fiercely competitive summer, home broadband prices are starting to tick up again, according to an analysis from MoffettNathanson.

“To be sure, the recent increases come in the context of a longer trend of falling broadband prices, so it is premature, in our view, to declare a durable reversal,” MoffettNathanson co-founder Craig Moffett wrote Tuesday. “There is always the chance that some of the more recent increases are simply ‘normalization’ after a furious end-of-quarter push to score net adds.”