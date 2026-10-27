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O’Rielly Urges States to Speed Copper Network Retirement

The former FCC commissioner says state rules should keep pace with the shift to newer communications networks

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
O’Rielly Urges States to Speed Copper Network Retirement
Photo of Former Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Michael O’Rielly

WASHINGTON Oct. 26, 2026 — Former Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Michael O’Rielly is urging state regulators to speed the retirement of copper telephone networks, arguing that maintaining aging infrastructure diverts money and workers from newer communications systems.

In an Oct. 22 opinion article published by DC Journal, O’Rielly said states should allow providers to retire copper lines where reliable alternatives are available. He cited rising maintenance costs, difficulties finding replacement parts and theft of copper cables as reasons to move away from the aging networks.

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