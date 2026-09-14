Infrastructure

State Regulators Concerned About Verizon, Fidium Copper Retirement

AT&T met with FCC staff again urging the agency to overturn California’s carrier of last resort rules

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
State Regulators Concerned About Verizon, Fidium Copper Retirement
Photo by Yanping Ma via Unsplash. Used with permission

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 – Some local governments and state telecom regulators are concerned about Verizon’s plan to retire some of its copper infrastructure.

Counties and agencies in Virginia and New Jersey told the Federal Communications Commission they feared the transition would leave rural areas without reliable voice access. The groups asked for more specific information on the locations that would lose copper service and what alternatives were available to them.

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Infrastructure Verizon Virginia New Jersey New York AT&T Fidium FCC Brendan Carr

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