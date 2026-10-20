AT&T Says Just 1% of Eligible Customers Still Use Copper Voice Lines

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2026 — AT&T says just 1 percent of its eligible customers still use traditional copper telephone lines, as the company works to replace most of its aging copper network with fiber and wireless services by the end of 2029.

The company has discontinued copper services in more than 500 communities, covering more than 1.3 million locations across 18 states, AT&T said in an Oct. 19 update . It plans to upgrade customers in another 1,500 communities over the next year.

“As we transition away from copper, we’re committed to always being there for our customers who have relied on us to connect for generations,” AT&T Senior Executive Vice President of Transformation and Supply Chain Susan Johnson said.