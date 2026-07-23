Infrastructure

House Dems Oppose FCC Preempting Calif. Copper Rules

AT&T wants the agency to grant preemption and allow it to discontinue copper service in the state

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
House Dems Oppose FCC Preempting Calif. Copper Rules
Photo of.Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., in Sacramento in June by Rich Pedroncelli/AP

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 – More than two dozen Democratic lawmakers don’t want the FCC to quash California’s copper retirement regulations.

AT&T is asking the agency to do so, citing a March order in which the FCC said its approval would be enough to rip up copper, regardless of any state rules saying otherwise. The company at the same time sought, and has since received, FCC clearance to discontinue service at 200,000 locations in California.

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